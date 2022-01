Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Main Plot Was Almost a Post-Credits Tag. Nostalgia overload is probably the main reason why moviegoers are still flocking to theaters to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. The sequel’s massive box office total (over $1 billion and counting) and glowing critical reception essentially proves that blowing up the multiverse and bringing back several characters from the franchise’s 19-year history was the right call. But according to co-writer Chris McKenna, the movie’s stacked cast of bad guys could have had much smaller roles. While speaking to The Wrap, McKenna revealed that in early story meetings, the producers considered relegating No Way Home’s villains to a post-credits scene. That way, the film’s multiversal free-for-all would have been saved for a fourth installment.

