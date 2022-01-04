ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

NETGEAR Expands Service Portfolio With NETGEAR Game Booster, A Featured-packed Service Designed To Enhance The Gaming Experience For Orbi Customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NTGR) - Get NETGEAR, Inc. Report, the leading provider of networking products that empower your gaming experience, today announced NETGEAR Game Booster, a feature-packed service that provides Orbi customers the tools found on Nighthawk Pro Gaming routers to enhance network performance and minimize lag for the ultimate gaming experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005367/en/

NETGEAR expands service portfolio with NETGEAR Game Booster, a featured-packed service designed to enhance the gaming experience for Orbi customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

About two-thirds of Americans, 227 million total, report playing video games regularly 1. The pandemic and related lockdowns have spurred these numbers to even greater heights as shown by the associated growth in game streaming platforms such as Twitch. NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming routers, which are purpose-built with game-enhancing software, have long been a mainstay of the pro or hard-core gamer, but recent research among Orbi users has shown that greater than 60 percent of surveyed households have at least one gamer, with a significant number of those gamers playing on a console or PC. For these players, NETGEAR's Game Booster service can help provide a winning advantage.

Gamers know that timing is everything, and now along with a powerful PC or premium game console, quality WiFi is an equally important part of the experience and can mean the difference between winning and losing, even by a fraction of a second. This is why NETGEAR Game Booster, powered by DumaOS, includes three core components all easily controlled from the Orbi App, that directly influence gamers' number one pain point - lag. With a Ping Heatmap and Geo-Filter, the service gives players the power to identify and choose the fastest game servers for their preferred games, thereby reducing ping by up to 93 per cent. It also helps prioritize network bandwidth to gaming devices and applications with a Network Priority feature.

Game Booster also includes Adblocker, a new feature on the router, benefiting any device on the network, not just the gaming console or PC. Not only does Adblocker block unwanted ads, but it also limits tracking from various web sites. The blocklist is updated regularly and users can customize both the domains to be blocked and the devices it is active on through the Orbi app.

"We are constantly expanding our portfolio of services to add value to our customers' online experiences," said David Henry, President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "Our Orbi customers have taught us that you don't have to be a pro gamer to want to play like one and we're happy to put the power to affect gaming performance in their hands with NETGEAR Game Booster."

Key Benefits of NETGEAR Game Booster Include:

  • Ping Heatmap: View ping rates of servers for your preferred games, create a ping schedule for them, and see servers' historical data to better strategize your Game server pick.
  • Geo-Filter: Dramatically reduce lag by controlling the server that you connect to. Choose servers based on distance and ping rate in Geo-Filter or Geo-Fencing mode. Outline boundaries on a map to save the best-performing servers and block undesirable ones.
  • Network Priority: With multiple devices needing bandwidth, congestion slows you down. Now, you can eliminate lag, by allocating and prioritizing bandwidth usage across your home, and move your game apps to the front of the line.
  • Bandwidth Allocation: Control bandwidth across all applications and connected devices. Control the amount of bandwidth each receives, as well as setting download and upload speeds.
  • Traffic Prioritization:Gaming traffic is automatically detected and prioritized. Apply rules to services and ports based on data usage.

Pricing and Availability

NETGEAR Game Booster will be available initially to Orbi Tri-band WiFi 6 mesh systems (series 750 and 850) and on the Orbi Quad-band WiFi 6E system (series 960) soon after with membership on the Orbi App. The service launches in Q1 2022 and will cost $49.99 per year after a 30-day free trial.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NTGR) - Get NETGEAR, Inc. Report has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2022 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk and Orbi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-G

1 2021 Essential Facts about the Video Game Industry, Entertainment Software Association, Feb. 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005367/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

NETGEAR Extends Its WiFi 6E Leadership With The Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router. (Photo: Business Wire)

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NTGR) - Get NETGEAR, Inc. Report, the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today introduced a new router to its award-winning WiFi 6E lineup. Building on the success of the Nighthawk® RAXE500, a 2021 CES Innovation Award honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router provides speeds up to 7.8Gbps while leveraging the new era of fast connectivity on the 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

NETGEAR Introduces Award-winning Orbi Pro WiFi 6 AX5400 Mesh System (SXK50) To Provide SMBs Next-level Coverage, Speed And Security. (Photo: Business Wire)

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NTGR) - Get NETGEAR, Inc. Report, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced new business networking products in time for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Introductions included the addition of NETGEAR® Orbi Pro WiFi 6 AX5400 Mesh System (SXK50) to the Orbi Pro portfolio. The 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree is the company's latest tri-band mesh system built to provide SMB customers with next-level coverage, speed, and security. Also announced, the Ultra60 PoE++ Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Plus Switch (MS108EUP) is an ideal companion to NETGEAR WAX218/WAX610/WAX630, perfect for small and medium offices or home labs.
SMALL BUSINESS
anandtech.com

Netgear Expands Wi-Fi 6E Portfolio with Affordable Nighthawk RAXE300 Router

Netgear introduced their first Wi-Fi 6E routers last year with the launch of the Nighthawk RAXE500 and the Orbi RBKE960. The addition of 6 GHz support makes it necessary to include more antennae and add more RF components to the board. As a result, the pricing of these routers tend to be high - the RAXE500 retails for $581 currently (launched with a MSRP of $600), while the basic Orbi RBKE962 (a router and a single satellite) had a launch MSRP of $1100.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netgear#Orbi#Business Wire#Service Provider#Nighthawk Pro Gaming#Americans#Twitch#Wifi
helpnetsecurity.com

NETGEAR announces business products for SMBs and home offices

NETGEAR, a provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, announced new business networking products. Introductions included the addition of NETGEAR Orbi Pro WiFi 6 AX5400 Mesh System (SXK50) to the Orbi Pro portfolio. The 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree is the company’s latest tri-band mesh system built to provide SMB customers with next-level coverage, speed, and security. Also announced, the Ultra60 PoE++ Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Plus Switch (MS108EUP) is an ideal companion to NETGEAR WAX218/WAX610/WAX630, perfect for small and medium offices or home labs.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lifetime Battery Solution: UEI Unveils EXTREME LOW POWER Chip Platform With Energy Harvesting Capability To Power Advanced TV Remote Controls At CES 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (UEIC) - Get Universal Electronics Inc. Report, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its new family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity silicon products using Extreme Low-Power, energy-harvesting and high-performance technology, in Las Vegas today at CES® 2022. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to help transition the world towards a more sustainable future, by reducing primary battery waste throughout the life of the product, which in turn reduces the cumulative CO2 footprint. The new SOCs also offer significantly more processing power to deliver new features that enhance the overall user experience.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

DSL Modem Routers Market SIZE & Opportunities 2022 Analysis by Key Players - Zyxel, Zoom Telephonics, TRENDnet, TP-Link, Tenda Technology, NETGEAR, Motorola Network, Linksys (Belkin)

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "DSL Modem Routers Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2022-2028". The most recent DSL Modem Routers market analysis examines market estimates and predictions for all of the segments covered in the research scope on both a global and regional basis. The research presents historical market data for revenue estimations. Market trends, top players, supply chain trends, technological advances, key developments, and future strategies are all covered in this report. The research is a significant asset for existing companies, new entrants, and potential investors because it provides a complete market assessment across major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.
MARKETS
Brenham Banner-Press

Teleperformance Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience (CX) with Its Digital Integrated Business Services

Teleperformance leverages its Digital Integrated Business Services to help companies significantly reduce costs across front-office and back-office operations. SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Southern Cone CX outsourcing services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance with the 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company helps organizations create a seamless and effortless CX while significantly reducing costs across front-office and back-office operations. The company adopts artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, omni-channel capabilities, natural language processes (NLP), and streamlined security tools to deliver an exceptional CX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Instagram
thefastmode.com

Red Hat Expands Application Services Portfolio Capabilities

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, recently announced sweeping updates throughout its portfolio of application services. These updates deliver a more seamless and unified experience for application development, delivery, integration, and automation across hybrid cloud environments. The modularity of the Red Hat Application Services portfolio contributes to a unified environment for application development, delivery, integration, and automation. The combination of the Quarkus platform with the connectivity capabilities of Apache Camel, the intelligent decisioning of Kogito, API management with Red Hat 3scale API Management, and the power of Red Hat OpenShift enables Java developers to fully embrace cloud-and Kubernetes-native development.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Anritsu, In Collaboration With Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-First Enhanced Network Slicing And Power Saving Tests For 5G New Radio Standalone

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that the first enhanced Network Slicing and User Equipment (UE) power-saving Protocol Conformance Tests for 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone (SA) have been verified on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon ® X65 5G Modem-RF System, the world's first Release 16 modem-RF system.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Netgear thinks you’ll pay extra for ad blocking on its Orbi routers

The demands placed on our home networks are higher than ever, especially when it comes to gaming. Netgear was arguably one of the first router manufacturers to optimize the networking needed for gaming with its Nighthawk line of routers. Now, it's attempting the same thing with its new line of 6E enabled Orbi mesh routers. The Game Booster service largely resembles the Nighthawk Pro Gaming application used to configure their XR line of gaming routers, with one glaring difference: it requires a subscription.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Netgear unveils an affordable Wi-Fi 6E router, plus updates coming to Orbi

Netgear launches a new Wi-Fi 6E router and Orbi Pro router. The new Nighthawk RAXE300 makes Wi-Fi 6E more affordable with a $399.99 price tag and tri-band AXE7800 wireless speeds. The Orbi Pro SXK50 is a tri-band WI-Fi 6 mesh router for small businesses and work-from-home professionals. Netgear also announced...
ELECTRONICS
floridanewswire.com

Sales4Roofers Enhance Customer Experience with Their Covid-Free Roofing Estimate Online Service

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Dec 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sales4Roofers team continues to push boundaries in the global roofing industry by providing solutions that help roofers engage their customers – existing and potentials, better, while also ensuring homeowners have a seamless experience. In a related development, Sales4Roofers has continued to enhance the experience of homeowners through their Covid Free Roofing Estimate Online solution, enabling them to get the cost of services and visualize what the roof will look like after completion, without leaving the comfort of their homes.
ECONOMY
Dealerscope

Customer Experience Lessons Learned By Target, Instacart, and Streaming Services

The pandemic, especially its lockdown phase in the spring and summer of 2020, wasn’t easy for anyone. But some companies in the tech and retail spaces found new ways to deal with it, and these are likely to inform the work they do long after it ends. Much of these discoveries revolve around encouraging customer loyalty, especially ways that give companies data about the customers while improving customer experience.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Comcast announced its next generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E, offering customers an unbeatable broadband experience with a faster, more reliable wireless connection. Comcast's most powerful device to date, the new gateway will boost capacity in the home with three WiFi bands - 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and a new, 6 GHz band. Together, these WiFi bands reduce interference and increase bandwidth in the home by 3X to support the massive influx of connected devices used by consumers today. The gateway is also Comcast's first to support the speeds of the future - symmetrical Gigabit speeds - to power the most connected homes of tomorrow.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Elevate Holdings Acquires Keystone Aviation To Expand Aircraft Management Services And Scale High-Touch Business Aviation Experiences

SEABROOK, N.H., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holdings, Inc. announces the acquisition of U.S.-based Keystone Aviation, a leading provider of aircraft charter, management, and certified aviation maintenance services. The strategic combination unites two well-established aviation companies with extensive international client bases and long histories of serving the business aviation needs of corporate, government, individual and higher education clients.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

IoE ANNOUNCES THEIR METAVERSE HOSTING ADDITION

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Everything Corporation 's Eden platform will be hosting MetaVerses. IoE Corp is extending their decentralized hosting technology into the MetaVerse realm. Hosting the MetaVerse. You can think of the MetaVerse as massive immersive augmented and virtual worlds (SnowCrash, Ready player...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy