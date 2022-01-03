ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) - Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Report ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, March 4, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13725849.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.bhrreit.com on Friday, February 25, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braemar-hotels--resorts-sets-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301453022.html

SOURCE Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CNX Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call Schedule

CNX Resources (CNX) - Get CNX Resources Corporation Report. Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international) Reference "CNX Resources Call" A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website. About CNX Resources. CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) - Get CNX Resources Corporation Report...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) - Get MGIC Investment Corporation Report has announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday February 2, 2022. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday February 3, 2022 to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Univest Financial Corporation To Hold Fourth Quarter And Year End 2021 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Bhr#The Company#Company#Reit
TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. To Webcast Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, February 3

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ®) (CSII) - Get Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Report will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2022 second-quarter conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue an earnings release prior to the call on February 3, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Brunswick Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Conference Call January 27

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (BC) - Get Brunswick Corporation Report will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday January 27, 2022, before the market opens by way of an advisory release, notifying the public that the complete and full-text results will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.brunswick.com . The results will also be available on the SEC's website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at http://goo.gl/wJQN1 .
BRUNSWICK, NY
TheStreet

Enact To Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call February 2nd

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced it will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on February 1, 2022. Enact will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2021 financial results on February 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (LQDT) - Get Liquidity Services, Inc. Report, a leading global commerce company providing trusted marketplace platforms that power the circular economy, announced today that it will report the results of its first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Flex Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).
MARKETS
TheStreet

Boeing To Release Fourth-Quarter Results On January 26

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, January 26. President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release For The Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital") (ARCC) - Get Ares Capital Corporation Report announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 prior to the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Ares Capital invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 financial results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED TO ANNOUNCE 2021 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL JANUARY 21, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) expects to report its 2021 fourth quarter earnings on Friday, January 21, 2022, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its fourth quarter and year-end earnings release on Thursday, January 27, 2022 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time ( 2:00 p.m. Eastern time).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

IDEX Corporation To Webcast Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

IDEX CORPORATION (IEX) - Get IDEX Corporation Report announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company's fourth quarter earnings conference call over the Internet on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Chief Executive Officer and President Eric Ashleman and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, William Grogan will discuss the company's fourth quarter 2021 financial performance and respond to questions from the financial community.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

AudioCodes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Reporting Date

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it will release financial results for its Fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021. AudioCodes’ financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Board Declares Quarterly Dividend For Preferred Stock

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) - Get Bank of Hawaii Corporation Report will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, January 24, 2022 before the market opens and hold its quarterly conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on the same day. The live call,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Juniper Networks Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call

Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Juniper Networks, Inc. Report, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 after the close of the market. The Company's senior management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy