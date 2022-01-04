ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) On Behalf Of Investors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NTRA) - Get Natera, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Natera investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/natera-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."

On this news, Natera's stock declined as much as 3.5% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Natera should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM's nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM's attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005443/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Instadose Pharma Corp. F/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (INSD) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTC: INSD) securities between December 8, 2020 and November 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Instadose investors have until February 28, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of An Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Certain Officers And Directors Of Target Hospitality Corp. - TH

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) - Get Target Hospitality Corp. Report concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:. or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (BHG) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 51 million shares of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Paysafe Limited (PSFE, BFT) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 8, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE, BFT) securities from December 7, 2020 through November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 8, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Ntra#Securities Laws#Investigation Of Natera#Natera Inc#Company#The New York Times#Linkedin#Twitter#Sec
TheStreet

NATERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Natera, Inc. On Behalf Of Natera Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NTRA) - Get Natera, Inc. Report on behalf of Natera stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Natera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Arrival SA (ARVL)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 22, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (ARVL) common stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important February 22 Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - DOCU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

CHEGG INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline On February 22, 2022 In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Chegg, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report. The action charges Chegg with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Chegg's materially misleading statements to the public, Chegg investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Investors In Discovery, Inc. And Encourages Shareholders With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery" or "the Company") (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report for violations of the securities laws. Investors who...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Robbins LLP Announces It Has Filed A Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against KE Holdings, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it filed a class action lawsuit on December 30, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court") on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired KE Holdings, Inc. ("KE Holdings") (NYSE: BEKE) securities between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021 (the "Class Period") against the Company, its Chairman of the Board, and Executive Director, for among other things, violations of sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5, promulgated thereunder. The complaint seeks relief on behalf of the named plaintiff and all other similarly situated holders of KE Holdings' ADSs during the Class Period. The named plaintiff is represented by Robbins LLP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Meta Materials Inc. F/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - MMAT, MMTLP, TRCH

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) (NASDAQ: TRCH) (OTC: MMTLP) resulting from allegations that Meta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FFIE SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Investors With Significant Loss To Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Class Period: Jan. 28, 2021 - Nov. 15, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 22, 2022 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FFIE Contact An Attorney Now: FFIE@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Faraday Future...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ: DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 , inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. (NASDAQ: BLI) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Arrival SA (ARVL) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (ARVL) common stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Arrival investors have until February 22, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
81K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy