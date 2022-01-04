Jury Finds Holmes Guilty on Four Counts of Fraud, Conspiracy in Theranos Trial

After seven days of deliberations, the federal jury in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, found her guilty Monday on four of 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy.

The jury found Holmes guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos investors and three counts of wire fraud against an investor. She was acquitted on four other charges - the jury found her not guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos patients and three counts of wire fraud against a patient. There was no verdict on the remaining three counts.

The jury's verdict was the following, according to Miles Cohen, an ABC producer covering the trial.

Judge Edward J. Davila will sentence Holmes at a later date. The former CEO could face decades in prison, according to an ABC article.

Holmes did not react as the verdict was read, according to media covering the case of the former entrepreneur.

Earlier on Monday, the jury said it was deadlocked on three counts.

The jury told Judge Edward J. Davila they were unable to reach an unanimous verdict on three counts even after they were instructed to continue their deliberations this afternoon.

In a note sent to Davila about four hours after the jury was told to continue discussing the case, the jurors had written: "After considering all evidence and given instructions we have concluded we cannot reach a unanimous verdict on 3 charges."

Davila asked the jury in the courtroom if they unanimously agree that they were still deadlocked.

The jury was instructed to fill out the verdict form on the counts that they are able to reach a verdict on.

Holmes was on trial in San Jose, Calif. for 11 counts - one count of conspiracy to defraud investors, one count of conspiracy to defraud patients, six counts tied to individual investments, two counts connected to tied to individual patients and one count tied to advertisements patients saw.

Holmes founded Theranos, a blood testing company, in 2003 while she was a Stanford student. The prosecution has alleged that the former CEO misled both patients and investors about whether the company's technology could detect various medical diseases from just a few drops of blood.

Holmes pleaded not guilty and her defense team said the founder acted in good faith while making mistakes.

Prosecutors could choose to pursue a new trial for the three counts on which the jury was deadlocked. The timing of that could be affected by the upcoming trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, former president and CEO of Theranos, who also was Holmes' boyfriend.

In 2018, the company collapsed. A Wall Street Journal investigation led by then-reporter John Carreyrou found that Theranos used third-party machines and did not own any to test blood samples.

The jury heard testimony from several former employees who said the technology used by Theranos resulted in inconsistent result and often were inaccurate.