My Pet Pal: Brady

I am looking for some advice for my rescue pup, Charlie. I got him last January and every day is new and exciting, but also incredibly challenging. He is a rescue pup from Puerto Rico. Someone abandoned him, and he was found injured and scraped up at three months old. I adopted him soon after this. As he gets older though, some behavioral issues are emerging. Within the last couple of months, his reactivity on walks and resource guarding has increased. I have concluded that Charlie is just leash reactive, which I can understand (who wants to be a leash all the time?). My main concern is the resource guarding. I allow him in my bed, which has always been his safe space. At night, I leave the door to his crate open, and he mostly sleeps there. Recently, he started resource guarding my bed. He has done it to me once, and my dad twice whom he did try to bite. The first time it occurred, I had given him a bully stick. With my dad, we couldn’t identify the trigger. Do you have any recommendations for this? Should I stop allowing him in my bed? — Krista, via email.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO