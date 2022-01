When NASCAR decided to go all in on road course racing in 2021, they added two of the most iconic racetracks in existence: Road America and COTA. Road America has been a fixture of all forms of road racing since 1955. NASCAR first visited the track in 1956 with Tim Flock beating his Bill Stroppe teammate Billy Myers. Five drivers completed all 63 laps with the 10th-place car three off the pace.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO