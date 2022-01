Bennie King founded VenueCenter, an online platform that modernized and changed the way consumers and planners approach the event planning and booking process. His new venture which he co-founded is Kanarys, a technology platform that fosters collaboration between companies and employees to improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace and bring about lasting change. We help companies get the specific data and insights they need to diagnose, prioritize, and optimize DEI efforts by facilitating transparency and providing a safe, anonymous way for employees to let their voices be heard. Born in Dallas, Mr. King attended Skyline High School and graduated from the University of Texas where he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Interested in Improving DEI at your Company? Email. companypartners@kanarys.com. Check out website at www.kanarys.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO