How to change OperationLimitsSettingsType with API via Postman

Making sure we can scale at a cost without declaring bankruptcy in the first month was something I knew I had to solve before Treblle could exist. So I went ahead and set myself 3 core requirements for our infrastructure: It had to be as automated as possible. It had to be globally scalable with top performance. It had to be as cheap as possible. Did I set myself up for failure with such high requirements? Yes I did. Were there times I thought that hitting all 3 of those wouldn't be possible in my lifetime? Yes sir. Did I give up? 3 times in 6 months.

