How to change OperationLimitsSettingsType with API via Postman

By Ziele1985
 5 days ago

I must change RunningPerOrg to 0 (Veeam plugin need's that). I'm using postman...

vmware.com

Two VMs getting the same IP address in bridged mode

I created an ARM linux server VM using VM Fusion on the M1 mac. I used bridged networking because I need to see the VM on my local network. Then I cloned the VM. The cloned VM gets the same ip address as the original VM. I saw that the network adapter on the cloned VM had the same mac address as the original and regenerated a new random mac address. On reboot, the cloned VM with the updated mac address still gets the same IP address as the original machine.
vmware.com

VixDiskLib_Shrink does not reclaim any zero blocks

I use the VDDK library(version 6.7) API VixDiskLib_Write() to write zeros to the unused blocks of a vmdk (a thin provisioned disk). Then issue VixDiskLib_Shrink() to reclaim the blocks which has only zero's, the call returns immediately with success but no blocks are reclaimed. The VM is in shutdown state during the whole process.
vmware.com

NFS data store inaccessible after host power cycle

Hello playing around with eval of vcenter and ESX,. - Cluster with 2 hosts all sharing an NFS data store. Turn off all VMs on one host, put that host in maintenance mode, which moved all the VM to the other host. Reboot it. Exit Maintenance mode. vcenter now shows a new datastore with the name of the original one but suffixed "(1) (inaccessible)". On the host web client I can see the data store but accessing it result in an error. Through ssh the datastore is NOT visible under /vmfs/volumes, so it did not get mounted. Try esxcfg-nas -r no change. esxcfs-nas -l says:
vmware.com

vRO 8.5 git repo push failing when versioning item. Seems to work from git history tab.

When I set the version on an action or workflow I get the dialogue that the repo is being updated and might take a while but the update never goes through. If I initiate a push from the git history view that seems to be working. Have I found a bug? Did I miss something in my setup. I am connecting to an internal instance of github. I also get this error message popping up once it times out "Error: Push to remote failed with status: REJECTED_OTHER_REASON Reason: pre-receive hook declined"
vmware.com

Custom naming template supports only one VM resource name.

I am using workflow to generate the hostnames for VM's it working for name generation for single VM as part of same deployment but when I try to provision more one VM Instance which are going to part of same deployment getting following error. Need an expert advise how to enable support for multiple instances in Custom naming template.
vmware.com

vSAN hosts change vMotion IP address

It's the first time I work with a vSAN enabled cluster and the first job to do is to re-IP the vMotion network to interact with a regular, non-vSAN cluster. All ESXi hosts are running 6.7. The task I have at hand is to migrate VMs from non-vSAN into vSAN...
vmware.com

Re: Error executing remote method: Unauthorized

I've a problem installing an agent on a linux. If i run the file hq-agent.sh with parameter setup or start I get the following error message:. Error executing remote method: Unauthorized. It is a redhat 64bit, but i used the linux agent installer 64 bit (because no 64bit agent is provided for redhat).
vmware.com

vRO git repo exclude configuration elements and resource elements. Is this possible?

I'm struggling a bit with the best way to back end to git with the provided integration options. Ideally i'd like to have one repo with branches for dev / test / and prod and merge between them and back to the master as appropriate. This is what I have setup and it works fine aside from the configuration elements and resource elements. In some cases these might be ok to merge back to the master branch but in many cases these values are unique per environment. I'd rather have separate repositories or create packages for these that I export and keep under source control.
vmware.com

Update-Tools and become the Task Result back

I want to Update the VMware Tools and become the vCenter Task Result back if it was Canceled, Error, or Successfully. I have tried the Following, but i ever become back:. Get-View : Cannot validate argument on parameter 'Id'. The argument is null or empty. Provide an argument that is not null or empty, and then try the command again.
vmware.com

Orchestrator Control Center, provided credentials are not valid

I have inherited two Orchestrator virtual appliance servers, one is 8.4.1 and the other is 8.5. I found the documented root password for both servers and I can ssh into them. However I'm unable to login to the Control Center web interface for either of them. When I try I receive an error saying "Provided Credentials are not valid". I have rebooted one of the servers to see if it would help and it did not. I can login to the Orchestrator client without an issue.
vmware.com

Multiple VMDK files created during Acronis backup and not deleting automatically

We are having setup VMware ESXI setup with below detail. We are using Acronis for taking backup of VMs hosted in VMWARE ESXI. Now we are facing issue that multiple VMDK files are created every time when the Acronis backup run on schedule time and also we can not move/delete these VMDK files and due to that we are out of space in vmware data store.
vmware.com

Segmentation fault

I get VMWare workstation pro 15.5.5 for linux through my school, it comes in the form of a .bundle file. I'm running the latest arco linux (uname -r = 5.15.12-arch1-1) and ran the installer through the terminal. it seemed to install just fine. I've ran this same installer on several debian installs with no issues. This time, when I run it from the wisker menu it never appears. Task manager shows that something runs for a second and stops. running from the terminal with and with out sudo yields an error:
vmware.com

How to use a custom route to access DNS server?

There's an option to set custom static routes during the deployment of vcloud director (10.3) ova template. However, these static routes seems to be ignored during the first boot configuration stage. Therefore, if the DNS server is only accessible using a custom static route, the configuration will fail, and the...
vmware.com

How to get an OrgVdc name for VappTemplate in vcloud director using API?

I am using Vcloud Rest API for some automation. I wanted to get OrgVDC name for a Vapptemplate. I have tried the URL https://vcd/api/vAppTemplate/{id}. The response has VM info and other details. But it does not have an orgVDC name to which it belongs to. Please tell me which API call will give that information.
vmware.com

Re: migrating from vds to vss got error

Does migration from vds to vss can only happen between vds and not vss?. You cannot migrate from vDS to vSS . You can do it the other way around . Standard -> Distributed. Power off your VM and change the network, then boot it back up. This is documented...
vmware.com

I'm unable to locate solution users for vreplication on vsphere 6.5

While trying to save configuration on vReplication Appliance, I get the Unable to create solution user error. See below. I saw a guide on deleting the solutions users on vsphere, but on checking my vsphere environment i can't seem to locate solution users tab or group. All help/ suggestions are welcomed. thanks.
vmware.com

VMware Identity Manager UI error

I need a help with access to VIDM Admin Console. When I want to access VIDM admin Console I get the error below:. Access to the Appliance Configurator works normaly:. In which log file I can find the error for this issue?
