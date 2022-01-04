ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Teachers Union plans to vote on working remotely without CPS approval

By balthimer
 3 days ago

Stacy Davis Gates, CTU Vice President, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the lack of COVID-19 safety measures is causing their members to take up a vote this week on whether to work remotely without permission from Chicago Public Schools.

WGN Radio

Will CPS students be in remote learning by Monday morning?

Chicago’s Afternoon News welcomes Troy LaRaviere, President of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, to discuss the continuing standoff between Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. Troy also discusses how Chicago Principals say they were blindsided by the announcement that some schools might offer in-person learning on Friday. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

CPS parents have filed suit against the CTU

Jeff Schwab, senior attorney with the Liberty Justice Center, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Chicago Public School parents against the Chicago Teachers Union. He joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to describe the suit and potential outcomes from it. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

CTU’s Stacy Davis Gates on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and returning to class: ‘The mayor has a difficult time with most people in the city’

Following Anna Davlantes joining the show to talk about her interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s Afternoon News welcomed Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates. She talked to Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to address Mayor Lightfoot’s comments and respond to questions about when kids could get back to school.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

University of Illinois System now requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff and faculty

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said they are now requiring students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible. In a mass email U of I President Tim Killeen said, “There is now significant evidence that vaccinations plus boosters are effective at preventing infections from developing […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Gov. Pritzker in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that he is working remotely after coming in contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Pritkzer tested negative this morning but is limiting his contact with others out of “an abundance of caution.” The Governor’s Office said Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

Best school districts in Illinois according to Niche

Agood school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

