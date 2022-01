Jhenifer Aquino Gonzaga is a jiu-jitsu black belt under André Galvão and a representative of the Atos Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who’s worked extensively with Bernardo Faria and André Ricardo (Garapa). Aquino started making a name in the sport as a colored belt after excellent performances on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, namely through her wins at the World and Pan American tournaments. Jhenifer Aquino is also the twin sister of a top-tier BJJ athlete, Thamires Aquino, and is the wife of a prolific jiu-jitsu black belt, Matheus Gonzaga.

