Off Tackle with John Fina Show | Bills discover the run game

By Joe Miller III
Buffalo Rumblings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin John Fina and host Joe Miller live on YouTube tonight at 9 PM EST as they talk about the Buffalo Bills’ victory against the Atlanta Falcons. With the win, the Bills remain in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the AFC East. They present the good, the...

www.buffalorumblings.com

