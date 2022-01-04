No tickets issued after two car crash in Williamson on State Route 104

Deputies report the investigation of a two car crash at the intersection of State Route 104 and State Route 21 in Williamson on Monday.

It happened around 7:10 a.m., according to deputies, who say Christopher Crosser, 44, of Rochester was traveling east on Route 104 when Christian Wall, 18, of Palmyra was traveling north on Route 21.

Wall entered the intersection to make a right turn. Deputies said Crosser’s vehicle struck Wall’s. They also said that Crosser’s vehicle allegedly had a left turn signal on entering the intersection before Wall attempted the right turn.

Crosser was transported by Williamson Hospital for Rochester General Hospital for minor injuries. Wall State that he did not have any injuries.

Deputies say no citations were issued. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Williamson Fire Department.

