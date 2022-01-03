ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 Latest Reboot Leak Gets Shot Down By CD Projekt Red

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk 2077 launched officially in 2020. But, due to it being released in December, most players were going through the game in 2021. Then there’s the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 had an incredibly rocky launch into the marketplace. There were massive technical bugs and glitches that not only broke the immersion...

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Addresses Huge New Next-Gen Leak

A new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC leak has been making the rounds for revealing the future of the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. However, it sounds like fans of the open-world RPG should take the leak with a grain of salt as it has -- more or less -- been shut down by a CD Projekt Red developer.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The Tomb Raider reboot trilogy is the latest Epic freebie

The new adventures of Lara Croft are on a pretty good discount today. The rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy is today’s Epic Games Store freebie, with all three of the new Tomb Raider titles available to download and keep. That includes 2014’s Tomb Raider and its sequels Rise of the...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Top 13 NEW Multiplayer Games of 2022

There's more than a few games worth playing with friends this year. Due to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, there might have been quite a few game delays. However, these delays just made 2022 completely stacked with incredible games that we can’t wait to get our hands on. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best new multiplayer video games that we think you should be keeping tabs on. Of course, you’ll want to check back regularly as we’ll continue to update this list throughout 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cd Projekt#The Leak#Dlc#Projekt Red
gameranx.com

BioShock Creator’s New Game Plagued With Development Issues

It looks like gamers might not see a new game from Ken Levine for another couple years at least. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Ken Levine’s, creator of the 2007 game BioShock, next game has been in development hell. 15 current and former employees of Ghost Story Games, Levine’s game studio, have disclosed the information. The project went into production in 2014 and has reportedly gone through a number of reboots and changes along the way. The game is being developed for game publisher Take-Two and eight years on still does not have a name or release date.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Takes Story-Rich Steam Award For 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were thrilled over the narrative. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video games to have come out in 2020. It was delayed several times, but CD Projekt Red eventually hit the marketplace in December. Unfortunately, the game was filled with bugs and technical issues. There were so many game-breaking issues, but you’ll find that there was still plenty of players enjoying the game. In 2021, the game was one of the most played games, according to Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Steam Sets New Concurrent User Record of 27.9 Million

This continues an upward trend beginning in January 2020. Steam is starting off the new year in the best way possible: by breaking its own concurrent user record. Two days into 2022, Valve’s game marketplace had 27,942,036 simultaneous users, with 8.2 million of those users being actively in-game. This was roughly 557,000 more users logged in than in November 2021, the month holding the previous record.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Persona 5 Trademark Renewals Has Fans Anticipating Ports

Persona fans might finally see this iconic installment release on new consoles. Atlus has brought out some incredible games in the past. One of the more extensive hit series has been the Persona franchise. You’ll find that the latest release was a massive hit and, for some, an instant classic JRPG. Unfortunately, there is one major problem with the game. There are only a few platforms where you can actually enjoy Persona 5. The Persona 5 installment is only available on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
gameranx.com

Mario Fans Hope Next 3D Entry Will Be Open World

An open world Mario game could be a big seller. There is a trend it seems to have been making its way around different video game franchises. It seems like there’s been a move to bring out more open-world experiences. After the incredible success from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it looks like other IPs are joining in on the fun. For instance, we recently had the big unveiling for Sonic Frontiers during last year’s The Game Awards. That clearly looks like a similar style open-world experience but with Sonic the Hedgehog. Could we see Mario step up as the next big open world entry?
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Square Enix Sees Huge Stock Bump After NFT Letter

We'll be waiting for an apology. The Square Enix president gave us all a gift we really didn’t ask for this holiday season. In a lengthy New Year’s letter, Yosuke Matsuda shoved coal into our collective stockings by highlighting his interest in NFTs and blockchain technology, claiming that decentralized games will be a “major strategic theme” for the company starting in 2022. While the internet collectively hated everything about this announcement, Square Enix stock didn’t reflect this at all, jumping by 8% on the first day of trading after the letter went public. This marks the largest jump in Square Enix stares since August, which is exactly what none of us wanted to hear. If shareholders like it but players don’t, the company will have to choose. Gamers are concerned that the decision has already been made.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Find Game-Breaking Audio Bug

The title has plenty of bugs, but this one might be the most rage-inducing. Call of Duty: Warzone‘s Caldera introduced its new Pacific-themed map on December 8, 2021, and the free-to-play game is still in a pretty rough state. Performance issues and bugs continue to ruin the player experience, while graphical issues seem to be consistent across all platforms. Plenty of these problems reared their ugly heads over the holidays, meaning that the developers were unavailable to help. The newest bug is breaking the game by altering the audio players hear after getting a kill.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Coming to PC This Spring

This leak is a trustworthy one. In early October 2021, rumors began spreading that Death Stranding Director’s Cut wouldn’t remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive, and might actually be coming to PC sometime in the future. One Reddit user had noticed random updates being added to the original PC version of Death Stranding, despite the game not having been updated at all since its release on Windows in July 2020. The now-notorious Nvidia leak also mentioned Director’s Cut, lending more credence to the possibility.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition And More Coming To Game Pass

Check out the full list of games below. Mass Effect fans rejoice as Mass Effect Legendary Edition is headed to Game Pass. That’s the big news in today’s Xbox Game Pass update. Check out the full list of games announced for the service below. Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Gran Turismo 7 Developers Tease New Screenshots

Check out the latest screenshots from the development team. There are a few staple franchises for different video game platforms. For instance, Microsoft has Forza, while Sony features the Gran Turismo series for racing games. Gran Turismo has been around since the original PlayStation console. If you’re waiting on the next game installment, we’re getting close to the fabled release date. The developers are also further hyping up Gran Turismo 7 by offering some new screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Sorry Ubisoft, But Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Is Just Too Big

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most shameless, beloved video game franchises of its time. With a release seemingly every year since its debut in 2007, the series has had some huge highs and what should have been franchise-ending lows but has always been resurrected from the brink by Ubisoft.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Driveclub Director Isn’t Making A New Racing Game

Fans of Driveclub will be disappointed a sequel is not in the works. Paul Rustchynsky the director of Driveclub tweeted that his new studio, based in Liverpool, UK, has been working on a new game that will be announced later this year. However, in a follow-up tweet, the Driveclub director stated that the game is not a racing game. Killing any hopes that the game could be a sequel to Driveclub or the other racing games he has worked on, such as MotorStorm and Onrush.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Launch Nears While Datamine Discovers Another Pokemon Game Reference

There is a ton of anticipation over the next Pokemon game. Fans have been patiently waiting on the new installment, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This game will be tossing players back into the past, where there is more focus on researching Pokemon and collecting them. However, this might not be the only Pokemon game coming out into the marketplace. It looks like some dataminers might have uncovered another Pokemon title coming sooner than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Village Takes Steam’s Game Of The Year Award

While 2021 had several games get pushed back to 2022 for various reasons, there were still quite a few hits. At the end of each year, we have The Game Awards to look back at the incredible game releases. It’s a show that helps celebrate the video game industry and award different developers, actors, and content creators. This was a thrilling show, and one quite a few gamers tune into. But other notable outlet awards are given out as well. One of those events that were featured for video games of 2021 is Steam.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy