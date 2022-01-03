Cyberpunk 2077 Latest Reboot Leak Gets Shot Down By CD Projekt Red

We'll be waiting for an apology. The Square Enix president gave us all a gift we really didn’t ask for this holiday season. In a lengthy New Year’s letter, Yosuke Matsuda shoved coal into our collective stockings by highlighting his interest in NFTs and blockchain technology, claiming that decentralized games will be a “major strategic theme” for the company starting in 2022. While the internet collectively hated everything about this announcement, Square Enix stock didn’t reflect this at all, jumping by 8% on the first day of trading after the letter went public. This marks the largest jump in Square Enix stares since August, which is exactly what none of us wanted to hear. If shareholders like it but players don’t, the company will have to choose. Gamers are concerned that the decision has already been made.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO