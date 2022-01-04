ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Pushed to Spring Amid Omicron Surge

By Pamela McClintock
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe movie, starring Jared Leto, has set a new release date of April 1 amid the omicron surge. It had been set to open in theaters on Jan. 28. The Sony and Marvel film had already been delayed several times due...

Related
NME

Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ delayed by another two months

The Jared Leto-starring Morbius has been delayed by another two months due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (following Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage) was originally due...
MOVIES
thecut.com

Maybe Jared Leto Really Is a Vampire

I have a fun little holiday riddle for you, and here is how it goes: Jared Leto just turned 50 years old but somehow looks like this. How is that possible? Unfortunately, I have no answers and welcome any theories. On December 26, Leto posted a photo in honor of...
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Sony’s ‘Morbius’ Pushed Back Yet Again

Sony’s Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is being pushed back again. This time the pushback is due to the Omicron surge. This is the sixth time Sony Studios has pushed the movie back. Sony’s Morbius was originally slated to be released in theaters on July 10, 202o. Due to the pandemic, the studio pushed it back to July 31, 2020. But the pandemic wasn’t getting any better, as we have seen, so Sony moved the movie to March 19, 2021, and then to October 8, 2021. Sony then moved it to late January 28, 2022. There was no real reason for the move. Now, it has been announced to move the movie officially to April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘All 3 Morbius fans are upset’: Marvel fans joke after Jared Leto’s vampire film is delayed again

Jared Leto’s Morbius film has been delayed yet again – but fans don’t seem too bothered. The forthcoming Marvel film has been delayed for the fifth time as the US is facing record-high infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Morbius, which was due to be released on 28 January, will now open in theatres on 1 April.The comic book adaptation sees Leto star as Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who turns himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure himself from a rare blood disease.Morbius was originally slated for July 2020 but has been postponed several times due...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jared Leto's Spider-Man Spinoff 'Morbius' Delayed Again

Morbius, the long-awaited Spider-Man universe movie starring Jared Leto, has been delayed once again. On Monday, Sony Pictures moved the film to April 1, 2022, almost three years after initial production wrapped. The film is based on Morbius, the Living Vampire, an anti-hero introduced in a 1971 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Wild Morbius Theory Connects Jared Leto’s Movie To Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has reached theaters, and Spider- Man fans have processed the massive swings that Marvel and Sony took in the team-up sequel, attention is shifting to the numerous Spidey adjacent projects that are heading our way in 2022. We’ll have to wait until October for the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) to open in theaters. However, in only a few weeks, Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius will drop, answering a few lingering questions about the movie’s place in the ever-evolving Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fans Launch Social Media Campaign For Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4

Almost 20 years after the series began, fans are campaigning for a fourth installment of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man series, hoping to get #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 trend on Twitter. Paired with a new account hoping to get Raimi's director's cut of Spider-Man 3 released, the campaigns join a mountain of "#ReleaseThe" campaigns following the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. Others include a campaign to get Joel Schumacher's cut of Batman Forever released, and a fan campaign to get the director's cut of the 2005 animated film Robots from Blue Sky Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor reveals they improvised movie’s most heartwarming line

A Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has revealed they improvised the movie’s most heartwarming line.The blockbuster was released in December and swiftly became the second most successful Marvel film to date.The only film ahead of it is Avengers: Endgame, which is the most successful film of all time.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Andrew Garfield has revealed he was behind one of the film’s best moments.The actor was long rumoured to have filmed an appearance for the blockbuster, which saw the re-introduction of old Spider-Man characters thanks to the Multiverse. Garfield continually batted away the speculation; however,...
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Finally Spills About ‘Spider-Man’ Return and Future — and the ‘Gift’ of ‘Tick, Tick Boom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Is anyone having a year like Andrew Garfield’s? Following a lengthy stage hiatus (which nabbed him a Tony Award), the actor stormed the fourth quarter of 2021 with back-to-back film releases in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” The latter has placed him front and center for Oscar contention in the best actor category. And then came December. The cat is, well, out of the bag that Garfield — despite sly denials — reprises his role as Peter Parker in Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” alongside reigning webslinger Tom Holland and the O.G. arachnid Tobey Maguire. Co-produced with Marvel,...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES

