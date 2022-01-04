Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Pushed to Spring Amid Omicron Surge

Sony’s Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is being pushed back again. This time the pushback is due to the Omicron surge. This is the sixth time Sony Studios has pushed the movie back. Sony’s Morbius was originally slated to be released in theaters on July 10, 202o. Due to the pandemic, the studio pushed it back to July 31, 2020. But the pandemic wasn’t getting any better, as we have seen, so Sony moved the movie to March 19, 2021, and then to October 8, 2021. Sony then moved it to late January 28, 2022. There was no real reason for the move. Now, it has been announced to move the movie officially to April 1, 2022.

