So something I have noticed lately when it comes to weather here at the Jersey Shore, a mile can make a world of difference. Our weather here in Ocean County can have different looks and all within miles of each other. What the weather is in Northern Ocean County can be completely different in Southern Ocean County. Case in point, this past storm we had on Monday. In Lakewood barely a trace at the Northern end of Ocean County and 30 miles south in Little Egg Harbor there was 13.2 inches of snow.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO