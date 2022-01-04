ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Suspects Who Robbed Culver City 7-Eleven At Gunpoint On NYE

By City News Service
 3 days ago
CULVER CITY (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's help to identify two suspects who robbed a Culver City 7-Eleven convenience store on New Year's Eve.

One of the two men entered the store located at 5495 Sepulveda Blvd., near El Marino Park, about 1:10 a.m. Friday and pointed a black handgun at a clerk while demanding money, while the second suspect stood outside of the store acting as a lookout, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The clerk handed over money from the register and the armed man left the store, fleeing with the lookout on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect with the gun was seen wearing blue surgical gloves and a black face covering with a black beanie, black jacket, red shirt and dark pants with a white strip on each leg. He was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

The lookout was wearing blue surgical gloves and black face mask with a black hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact CCPD Sgt. Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

