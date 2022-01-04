ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exotel raises $40M for its full-stack customer engagement platform

By Manish Singh
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteadview Capital led the startup’s Series D round. Exotel, which counts Blume Ventures and IIFL Asset Management among its backers, has raised about $100 million in a mix of debt and equity rounds in the last 12 months. Exotel offers its clients a full-stack platform with offerings such...

techcrunch.com

Related
Robb Report

Popular NFT Platform OpenSea Is Now Worth Over $13 Billion

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also attempting to...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Data-driven waste management platform RoadRunner raises $70M

RoadRunner Recycling, a data-driven waste management platform that helps businesses divert their junk away from landfill sites, has raised $70 million in a series D round of funding from General Atlantic’s new climate investment venture BeyondNetZero. The global climate catastrophe represents a major dilemma for businesses across the industrial...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenwichTime

3 Trends To Keep Customers Engaged In 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 will be with us in a matter of weeks—and yet here we are. If you feel like you’ve only just gotten marketing in 2021 figured out, you’re not alone. But the good news is that 2022 likely won’t introduce the same radical changes that we dealt with over the last two years.
ECONOMY
Person
Puneet Kumar
pymnts

B2B Financing Platform Tribal Raises $40M

The B2B financing and payment platform Tribal Credit has raised $40 million in a debt round, which included $20 million USDC from the Stellar Development Foundation. As CoinDesk reported Thursday (Jan. 6), the remainder of the funding came from an additional $20 million from venture debt funding firm Partners for Growth.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Zuddl raises $13M for its simple but powerful virtual events platform

But everyone’s already gotten a taste of virtual events, and their many ups and downs. Ups? Huge potential audiences! No flights! No mile-long lines to enter the horror show bathrooms! Downs? The tech side of things can get remarkably complicated, and it’s hard to make a virtual show more compelling/interactive/engaging than a YouTube video would be.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Amazon’s tech is headed to millions of Stellantis vehicles in 2024

The collaboration, which was announced Wednesday at the 2022 CES tech trade show, is supposed to touch nearly every aspect of Stellantis’ business. The companies said Amazon’s technology will be used to help Stellantis develop vehicles, build connected in-vehicle experiences and train the next generation of automotive software engineers.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Online whiteboarding platform Miro raises $400M to power the future of work

Miro, a visual collaboration and online whiteboarding platform used by companies like Dell, Cisco, and Deloitte, has raised $400 million in a series C round of funding at a whopping $17.5 billion valuation. The company’s raise comes as companies across the spectrum have had to rethink how they work within...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

FAMEEX Announces The Upgrade Of Its Blockchain Trading Platform

Recently, FAMEEX upgraded its blockchain trading platform, users will experience a new platform with beginner-friendly, safe trading journey and robust matching engine. Blockchain is a keep-changing technology where dozens of new projects are born every single day. There are opportunities to become rich overnight and yet there are scams running rampant everywhere. When investors consider which platforms to trade, they usually expect that the platforms could be the gatekeeper.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
hypebeast.com

Samsung Is Adding an NFT Platform to Its TVs

Samsung is building out the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, the company announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The South Korean tech giant announced that its 2022 lineup of Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that has widgets for different categories, like Media, Gaming and Ambient.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Drift Integration with the ON24 Platform Helps Customers Increase Engagement and Maximize Revenue

ON24 continues to expand engagement data for marketing and sales to speed decision-making and accelerate buyer journeys. ON24 announced new integrations with the Drift platform. Joint customers can now seamlessly combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences. The integration allows companies to better track engagement across marketing and sales activities and increase their customer pipelines.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biospace.com

French Biotech Raises $200 Million Series C for DNA Printing Platform

DNA Script, a disruptive DNA synthesis company harnessing biology to accelerate breakthroughs in life science and human health, announced it secured a $200 million Series C financing, which closed with the completion of the second tranche. The new capital brought the total amount raised by the biotech company to $315 million since its founding in 2014.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Why Delivery Hero is acquiring a majority stake in Spanish delivery company Glovo

We learned of the deal over the holidays, but you’ll be excused if you missed the news when it broke — the deal was announced on December 31 after 11 p.m. CET, much to the annoyance of Spanish reporters. “If they have no consideration for their delivery workers, [why would they have any] for the press?” El Confidencial’s Michael McLoughlin ironized on Twitter.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: No-code app development platform Abstra raises $2.3M

Hello and welcome back to Daily Crunch for January 3, 2022! It’s a new year, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to reinvent the wheel. This newsletter is going to stick to its tried-and-true format, so expect few surprises and lots of news. Before we start, a...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Established Metaverse Project Hellsing to Add Virtual Social Engagement Platform, Klove

Hellsing ($HELLSING), a feature-rich metaverse project that includes a swap, NFT auctions, a blockchain-based NFT adventure game. Hellsing ($HELLSING), a feature-rich metaverse project that includes a swap, NFT auctions, a blockchain-based NFT adventure game (Legions of Hellsing) and much more, is adding a virtual social engagement platform called Klove. Marketing...
CELEBRITIES
AlleyWatch

Thirdweb Raises $5M for its No-Code Platform That Seeks to Power the Future of Web3

The next iteration of the internet is here. Web3 is a decentralized online ecosystem built on the blockchain that’s free of any corporate control. However, the transition to this new paradigm requires technical know-how and infrastructure. Thirdweb is a newly-launched infrastructure platform that seeks to build the future of the internet with its easy-to-build platform for NFTs and Web3 apps. Whether it’s DAOs, games, marketplaces, tokens & currencies, and drops, the platform is equipped to allow creators to seamlessly build robust products without knowledge of code and engineering degrees. All projects are deployed on-chain, providing ownership and control; the platform supports a number of blockchain protocols including Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche with plans to add Solana and Flow shortly. The platform is free to use and only earns revenue by taking a percentage of royalties for NFTs sold in marketplaces, aligning interests between thirdweb and its users.
INTERNET
AlleyWatch

GoCoach Raises $3.5M for its Career Coaching and Learning Development Platform

Despite an increasing reliance on technology, the workforce has never been more human-centric than ever before. Organizations must nurture and maximize employee potential to put teams in a position to grow and for companies to succeed. Employee coaching has become a modern centerpiece of continuous performance management. Employees that go through training and coaching have shown an 88% increase in productivity when working with top coaches. But for far too long, coaching has been available only to senior-level personnel. GOCoach is B2B Saas platform that makes coaching and blended learning available to organizations with no minimum enrollment numbers. Employees, at all levels, are able to select their coaches through the platform’s marketplace while both managers and employees can track an individual’s progression to make data-driven decisions. With displacement as a result of the Great Resignation, GoCoach’s focus on upskilling ensures that companies are doing what they need to retain, attract, and build an engaged workforce in an era where competition for employees has intensified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CoinTelegraph

Ready Player Me raises $13M to expand metaverse platform

Metaverse gaming platform Ready Player Me has announced a $13-million Series A funding led by the respective co-founders of Wise and Teleport, Taavet+Sten, with further participation from the co-founder of GitHub, Tom Preston-Werner, alongside Samsung Next, Konvoy Ventures and Gmoney. The platform intends to utilize the capital to advance ambitions...
VIDEO GAMES

