Exotel raises $40M for its full-stack customer engagement platform

Despite an increasing reliance on technology, the workforce has never been more human-centric than ever before. Organizations must nurture and maximize employee potential to put teams in a position to grow and for companies to succeed. Employee coaching has become a modern centerpiece of continuous performance management. Employees that go through training and coaching have shown an 88% increase in productivity when working with top coaches. But for far too long, coaching has been available only to senior-level personnel. GOCoach is B2B Saas platform that makes coaching and blended learning available to organizations with no minimum enrollment numbers. Employees, at all levels, are able to select their coaches through the platform’s marketplace while both managers and employees can track an individual’s progression to make data-driven decisions. With displacement as a result of the Great Resignation, GoCoach’s focus on upskilling ensures that companies are doing what they need to retain, attract, and build an engaged workforce in an era where competition for employees has intensified.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO