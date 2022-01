New Jersey is the only state in the country that is operating under a type of dictatorship right now. And I’m not being dramatic. The way Gov. Murphy and the Legislature have set up Murphy’s "emergency powers," they will vote to extend it for as long as they like. And that basically means, without your say, without voting and without the democratic process, the governor's word unilaterally decides what is best for us.

7 HOURS AGO