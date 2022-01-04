ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Malcolm Hill: Scores team-high 25 points

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hill recorded 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Capital City#Fg#Squadron
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn vaults to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 as Tigers extend winning streak

Kentucky was the official preseason pick to win the SEC, according to the media who cover the league, and the Wildcats might still do it. They're good. But, according to KenPom, it is Auburn that has emerged as the favorite through nine weeks of this season after Bruce Pearl's team extended its winning streak to 11 games Saturday with an 85-73 victory over Florida.
AUBURN, AL
Mavs Moneyball

Josh Green scores a career-high 17 points in rout of Rockets

Josh Green finally hit double-digits. Friday, Green scored a career-high 17 points in 25 minutes off the bench, helping the Dallas Mavericks blow out the Houston Rockets, 130-106. It was the latest game that Green saw significant action off the bench–something that was hard to come by last season. While...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Clippers' Marcus Morris: Scores season-high 29 points

Morris amassed 29 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-108 loss to the Grizzlies. Morris has been a steady source of offense for the shorthanded Clippers. Saturday marks his fifth 20-point effort in six appearances, and he did it by reaching a season-high 29 points. He needs to be on a roster in all fantasy leagues.
NBA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Showtime Lance': Stephenson, Domantas Sabonis notch career-highs in Pacers' win over Jazz

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night. Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam. ...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Lands team-high 28 points

Rozier racked up 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 victory over the Bucks. Rozier powered the Hornets to victory on the back of some efficient shooting. In fact, Rozier has now shot better than 50 percent from the floor in three straight games, and five of his past six. He has ramped things up since returning from injury and is now chugging along as a solid mid-round fantasy asset. Barring any major setbacks, he should be able to maintain this kind of production moving forward.
NBA
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
bigcountryhomepage.com

McMurry Men’s basketball team falls in high scoring affair with LeTourneau

ABILENE, Texas – The McMurry University men’s basketball team return to action inside Kimbrell Arena on Saturday, but the War Hawks ran into an up trending LeTourneau squad and fell 97-84 in American Southwest Conference action. The YellowJackets (11-2, 5-2 ASC) have won three straight games since flipping...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy