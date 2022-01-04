Malcolm Hill: Scores team-high 25 points

Rozier racked up 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 victory over the Bucks. Rozier powered the Hornets to victory on the back of some efficient shooting. In fact, Rozier has now shot better than 50 percent from the floor in three straight games, and five of his past six. He has ramped things up since returning from injury and is now chugging along as a solid mid-round fantasy asset. Barring any major setbacks, he should be able to maintain this kind of production moving forward.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO