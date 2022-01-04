ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tsitsipas in pain but hopes to be fit for Australian Open

By Mohammad FAROOQ
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdBAi_0dbyrjEN00
Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was struggling with elbow pain at the ATP Cup on Monday /AFP

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has admitted he has been struggling with pain at the ATP Cup after elbow surgery, but is hoping to be "at 100 percent" for the Australian Open.

The Greek star lost his first singles match since going under the knife in late November, losing to Argentina's world number 11 Diego Schwartzman 6-7 (5/7) 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night.

He showed no outward signs of being in discomfort, but later said he had felt the injury and it had affected his serve.

"I'm in a little bit of pain. That's normal. I served more serves than I have ever served in the last month," he said.

"There was fatigue at the end, but, you know, I tried to avoid the pain."

The 23-year-old had right elbow surgery in after pulling out of the ATP Finals in Turin.

He said the recovery had been better than expected, even if it was still a work in progress.

"It gets better and better every single day," he said.

"My serve did let me down, but I think we have plenty of time before the Australian Open begins, and I think if I take the right precautions and follow what my doctor says, then I can see myself performing at 100 percent at the Australian Open.

"Going into that surgery, even the doctor was unsure if it was a good idea to perform and play the Australian Open.

"My recovery was much better than he would have expected in comparison with some other players that he has treated in the past, so he was surprised."

The opening Grand Slam of the year starts at Melbourne Park on January 17, with Tsitsipas gunning for his first major title.

He made the semi-finals in Australian last year, losing to Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

It remains to be seen whether he continues his comeback with another singles match at the ATP Cup on Wednesday, when he is due to meet Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

"That was one of the biggest concerns if I'm going to play this match (against Schwartzman), how is the recovery going to be," he said.

"I'm really hoping to be able to walk on court and practise some serves without pain. That's my biggest goal right now."

Greece have no chance of making the semi-finals of the 16-team event after losing their opening two ties.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A kick in the guts’: Outrage after Novak Djokovic granted exemption to appear at Australian Open

The decision to allow Novak Djokovic to participate in the upcoming Australian Open with an exemption for Covid-19 vaccination requirements has sparked outrage.Last month, Australian Open tournament director and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley had said that all players wishing to participate in the tournament in Melbourne must have proof of single or double vaccination or provide proof of medical exemption.There was speculation around the world number 1 joining the tournament after he withdrew from the ATP cup in Sydney last week.On Tuesday, Djokovic, 34, ended speculation over his participation with a post on his social media, where he...
TENNIS
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s dad confirms Novak is isolated in a room with two police officers, unable to speak to anyone else

Novak Djokovic after receiving a medical exemption flew down to Melbourne. However, world No.1 was denied entry into Australia due to a visa mix-up. Djokovic was being questioned about his medical exemption by the border police for nearly 2 hours. According to Novak Djokovic’s dad, Novak is being isolated in a room with two police officers.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

Andy Murray’s brother with blunt take Novak Djokovic’s exemption to play in Australian Open

The tennis world received some big news when it was announced earlier that star Novak Djokovic would participate in the Australian Open. The news came with some controversy however, as Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, announced that he had received a medical exemption. Some in the tennis world, including Andy Murray’s brother and doubles champion Jamie Murray, took exception to Djokovic’s medical exemption.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
The Independent

Voices: We need to calm down about Novak Djokovic – he’s not broken any rules

I don’t know much about tennis, and I know even less about Novak Djokovic, but I do think we might all try calming down about him going to entertain the crowds at the Australian Open. Despite admittedly suspicious appearances, and the genuine anger of many – not just in Australia – he might actually not be getting special treatment. It might not be corrupt. It might be annoying, but OK. He might have a perfectly valid reason for his Covid vaccine exemption after all, if he has had Covid already. It’s possible.Hypocrisy is obviously a terrible crime under the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Atp Cup#Afp World#Greek#The Atp Finals
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic's Dad Issues Ominous Threat To Australia If They Don't Let Him Into The Country

Novak Djokovic is officially on his way back to Serbia after having his visa cancelled, despite receiving an exemption to travel Down Under to compete in the Australian Open. Prior to the world No.1 tennis player's arrival, his father was making all sorts of ominous threats to authorities - and those demands have now, rather ironically, come back to bite him in the bum.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Second player has visa cancelled over vaccine exemption

Doubles player Renata Voracova has become the second Australian Open hopeful to have their visa cancelled and is now reportedly being held in the same quarantine hotel as Novak Djokovic. Voracova, who had already competed in a warm-up event in Melbourne, is said to have obtained a vaccine exemption on the basis that she had been infected with Covid-19 in the past six months - the same reason used by Djokovic. The 38-year-old was detained by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on Thursday and taken to the same Park Hotel in Carlton where Djokovic is being held, according...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Argentina
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy