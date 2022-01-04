ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Igor death: Bogdanoff twin dies ‘from Covid’ days after brother Grichka

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UIaY_0dbyrhSv00

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.

The TV personality’s death came just six days after that of his identical twin brother Grichka , who died on 28 December.

According to reports, both men died after catching Covid-19. However, this has not been confirmed by their families.

A statement from Igor’s agent was shared with French media, reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.”

He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.

The Bogdanoff brothers became famous in the Eighties hosting a series of science and science fiction television series. Between 1979 and 1989 they hosted Temps X (Time X) , the show which was responsible for introducing series like The Twilight Zone , Star Trek and Doctor Who to the French public.

In more recent years, the pair’s academic work in the field of physics was called into question. In 2002, another physicist accused the brothers of publishing “spoofs” composed of meaningless jargon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5sfw_0dbyrhSv00

The brothers consistently denied that their striking facial features were due to plastic surgery, insisting their shared look was natural.

According to reports in French newspaper Le Monde , the brothers were both unvaccinated.

“Grichka, like Igor, was not an antivax. He was antivax for himself,” Luc Ferry, a professor of philosophy and former Minister of Education and friend of both brothers told Le Monde, according to the New York Post .

“Being very athletic, without a gram of fat, they believed that the vaccine was more dangerous. They never got sick.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luc Ferry
The US Sun

Did Grichka Bogdanoff have a wife?

GRICHKA Bogandoff was a French television personality who was also a presenter, producer, and scientific essayist alongside his twin brother Igor. On December 28, 2021, it was reported that Bogandoff had passed away. Was Grichka Bogdanoff married?. There is little known about Bogdanoff's personal life, however, he had no known...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Shocking Death of Her Parents

Alicia Witt is in a state of shock. And also a state of mourning. According to numerous reports, the bodies of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered at their Massachusetts home on December 20, leaving the veteran actress without a mother and a father. In a statement,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Brother#Science Fiction#French#The New York Post
Taylor Daily Press

Two eccentric French anti-vaccination twins die shortly after each other, possibly due to corona

According to sources from the French daily, the scientist Grichka Bogdanoff was admitted to intensive care on December 15 after contracting Covid. On the same day, it was also said that his brother Igor entered there. “According to a source who knows the two brothers well, they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19,” the usually informed newspaper said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Hilary Farr Almost Died? HGTV Host Spills One Mistake Her Doctor As She Fights Secret Health Condition [Details]

"Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr recently opened up for the first time regarding her health diagnosis made by doctors, however, it didn't seem to go well back then. In a new issue released by People, the TV star admitted that back in 2012, her doctors found "a suspicious lump" after she went in for a routine mammogram. Farr decided to undergo surgery, yet, based on the lab results, the tumor was "precancerous, not malignant," which made her relieved.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Jamie Otis Reveals 19-Month-Old Son Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's Christmas is going to look a little different than they expected after 19-month-old son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19. The Married at First Sight star, who met and married her husband on Season 1 of the show, revealed on Instagram Sunday an update on Hendrix's health after taking him to the hospital last week because of "another seizure."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Eccentric TV twins die from Covid within a week of each other

Eccentric French TV star twins have died of Covid within days of each other, after refusing to be vaccinated because they were “very sporty” and “without an ounce of fat”. Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff - identical and enigmatic twin brothers who have been an object of...
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Debra Messing tests positive for COVID-19

Debra Messing has tested positive for COVID-19. The 53-year-old actress has revealed she has contracted the coronavirus and plans to either "beautify" or "sleep" as she quarantines for the next 10 days, including New Year's Eve (12.31.21). Taking to Instagram on Thursday (12.30.21), she wrote: "I’m COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto’s Estranged Wife Bessy Gatto Refers​​​​ to Herself as ‘Broken’ After Split

After announcing her split from Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto used self-deprecating humor to address the changes going on in her life. Bessy, 39, took to TikTok on Sunday, January 2, to share a stitch clip of her responding to the question, “What’s that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?” In the video, Bessy was cuddling with her dog as she raised her hand in response.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy