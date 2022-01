The BBC has announced that Deborah Turness has been appointed as CEO, BBC News and Current Affairs. Turness will join the BBC from ITN, where she is CEO. Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, commented: “I’m delighted Deborah Turness is joining the BBC as our CEO for BBC News and Current Affairs. Deborah brings a wealth of experience, insight, first-class editorial judgement, and a strong track record of delivery. She is a passionate advocate for the power of impartial journalism and a great believer in the BBC and the role we play, in the UK and globally. She will do a brilliant job of leading our news and current affairs as we deliver on the BBC’s public service mission in the digital age.”

