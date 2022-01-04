ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Over Easy Restaurant is closed from burst water pipes

By Danielle Davis
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qyebg_0dbypj9x00

Frozen pipes burst water through the kitchen and dining room of the Over Easy Restaurant on Monday.

"The leak got pretty extensive pretty quickly. It led to six inches of water on our floor, shooting out of the walls and ceiling," said Nick Bartholomew, owner of Over Easy Restaurant.

Leaving him no choice but to close its doors after eight years in their current location.

He says crews were on the scene within 30 minutes. Although bad, he says their fast response minimized the damage they could have had.

"It looks like some of those walls will have to be cut out a little bit and repainted and put back once we make sure all of the electricity is sound," adds Bartholomew.

They have tons of professional-grade fans throughout to help dry out the flooring.

Experts say along with keeping an eye on old pipes, you also have to do preventive maintenance on all pipes as cold weather and its effects are unpredictable.

"Make sure it is going to be warmer in those areas where you have a sink, open up your cabinets to allow heat from the home to get to those cabinet areas to help proven any type of frozen P traps," said Joe Fitzgerrald, Home Comfort Advisor at American Rooter.

Batholomew says they expect to be closed for a month or two.

If you want to support them during this time, they will have gift cards available for purchase to use when the restaurant is back up and running.

For more information, you can visit overeasyomaha.com

For preventative plumbing contact American Rooter, email sconn@americanrooter.biz.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.
TUCSON, AZ
WAAY-TV

How to prevent freezing water pipes and what to do if they freeze

With temperatures falling so low, many residents could face the danger of freezing water pipes alongside poor road conditions and power outages. Here are some tips from Decatur Utilities on how to protect your home's pipes:. • Make sure exterior faucets are protected with a foam, insulating cover;. • Disconnect...
KTEN.com

4 Easy Ways To Avoid Frozen Pipes This Winter!

Originally Posted On: https://www.beehiveplumbing.com/4-easy-ways-to-avoid-frozen-pipes-this-winter/. Frozen pipes are an all too common problem for Northern Utah homeowners, so here are our expert tips to avoid this costly plumbing repair!. This winter’s temperatures are finally starting to set in, which means that the entire Northern Utah region needs to begin preparing for...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Water Pipes#Plumbing#Weather#Food Drink#The Over Easy Restaurant#Home Comfort Advisor#American Rooter#Overeasyomaha Com
On Milwaukee

Temporarily closed: Bars and restaurants

It’s officially 2022. But the new year has ushered in not only champagne toasts and resolutions, but also a brand new wave of COVID cases. The wave of cases has put even more stress on the bar and restaurant industry, which is already grappling with labor shortages, supply chain issues and increased food costs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Methow Valley News

Burst sprinkler pipe causes flooding at Jamie’s Place

What was first reported to 911 dispatchers as a collapsed roof at one of the two buildings at Jamie’s Place in Winthrop luckily turned out to be much less serious, though the building was flooded by the incident. The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Staff on...
WINTHROP, WA
WCIA

LIST: tips to avoid burst pipes in cold weather

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With cold temperatures gripping the state, Illinois American Water is reminding you of tips to keep your pipes from bursting overnight. The company highlighted the usual big pieces of advice: let a small trickle of water run from water sources like sinks overnight. Also, open cabinets to expose pipes. “The cost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
247tempo.com

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a longer list of the saddest restaurant closings of 2020.)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Shropshire Star

Homes without water on Christmas night as pipe bursts in Shrewsbury

A burst pipe left some people in Shrewsbury without water and caused "severe flooding" in the early hours of Christmas morning. The water main burst in Moston Road, Sundorne, at around 3am, causing flooding in the road. The fire service attended the scene to divert water away from homes, as...
sanjuanjournal.com

To town water customers: check for frozen pipes

Submitted by Town of Friday Harbor. The recent cold snap has caused pipes to freeze in houses and buildings that have never had that issue before. Due to increased water usage, we know there are more leaks in the system. We ask everyone to check their houses, inside and out, to make sure they don’t have burst pipes that could significantly increase your water bill and cause extensive damage to your house.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
wdayradionow.com

Deaner's Diner closed due to burst pipe

(Fargo, ND) -- Fans of a local eatery have been left out in the cold today after an internal issue caused the restaurant to keep it's doors shut Monday. Deaner's Diner announced on social media that due to a pipe bursting, they had to close up shop to get things fixed.
FARGO, ND
WAPT

Jackson crews on the lookout for broken water pipes after cold snap

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson public works crews are on the lookout for broken water pipes after the recent cold snap. The city's water distribution system is underground and there are a number of aged water distribution pipes that need replacing to improve reliability during cold weather, according to city engineer Charles Williams.
KOOL 101.7

Duluth’s Hoops Brewing Temporarily Closes Due to Burst Pipe

Hoops Brewing in Duluth's Canal Park had an unfortunate incident of a pipe bursting causing a little rain storm in the Beer Hall. It has been unbelievably cold in the Northland the past few days and with it being as cold as it is, some unfortunate issues pop up. For one local favorite, the brewery had a pipe burst due to the cold weather.
DULUTH, MN
The Daily South

Wet Rooms Will Be a Huge Trend for Bathroom Renovations in 2022

The open floor plan first gained popularity by combining the kitchen, living, and dining areas into one cohesive space. Now it's making its way into the full baths with 2022's next big thing: wet rooms. In its simplest form, it's exactly what it sounds like: a room that's designed to get wet. The main thing to look for is the lack of separation between the shower and the rest of the bathroom floor, both in height and partitions. By doing so, it creates a more efficient and spa-like experience centered around bathing. Read up on all the pros, as well as a few cons, below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wbiw.com

Prevent water pipes from freezing during the first arctic blast

ORLEANS — With the arrival of the season’s first arctic air blast the Orleans Town Water Department offers these tips to help alleviate problems for customers and the utility. How to prevent frozen pipes. Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage. Open...
ENVIRONMENT
1470 WMBD

Bitter cold raises awareness of in-home pipe bursts and water main breaks

Peoria, Ill — Illinois American Water continues monitoring their system for water main breaks as bitter cold puts pressure on pipes all across the region. As of mid-day Wednesday, there was no noticeable uptick, “but water main breaks are hard to predict”, said utility spokeswoman Karen Cotton.
PEORIA, IL
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

St. Katharine Drexel School closes after boilers malfunction, water pipes burst

ST. CLOUD — Students at a Catholic elementary school in St. Cloud won't return to classes immediately after winter break after the school's boilers malfunctioned over the weekend, resulting in significant water damage. St. Katharine Drexel School Principal Maria Heymans-Becker told the St. Cloud Times students will not return Tuesday, and officials are weighing options moving forward about whether to move to distance learning or cancel classes later in the week. ...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy