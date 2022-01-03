ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Tent And Trailer Serve As West Fort Worth's Newest Fire Station

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A half-dome tent and a portable trailer on an empty piece of property off I-30, make up the newest official fire station in Fort Worth.

Approved, constructed, and outfitted in three months, the temporary station opened New Year’s Day, providing protection to the rapidly growing communities on the far western edge of the city.

For now there is room for just one engine to park in the tent.

Living space for the 12 firefighters assigned to Station 43 is cramped.

It’s not limited though in emergency response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TONJI_0dbypiHE00

“As far as capability, this fire station is capable of doing what every other fire station in the city of fort worth is doing,” said department spokesman Mike Drivdahl.

Until now, fire response for the area has come from two stations up to six miles away, and at least a 10 minute drive.

There was also assistance when needed from Aledo and Willow Park. Drivdahl described it as a constant juggling act though as call volume has grown.

Demand is growing on the west side with the expansion of Walsh, a development eventually anticipated to have as many as 18,000 homes.

Additional developments are underway to the north and south, and Lost Creek Estates is just to the east of the new station.

The city decided to move forward with the temporary construction, rather than wait on a new traditional facility.

“We’re in unprecedented times, with construction, delays in construction due to materials,” Drivdahl said. “We were able to get this station up and running, very rapidly.”

It’s not clear how long the temporary station will be used. A report provided to city council members who approved the station in September said the lease agreement on the property is for two years.

Drivdahl said the department is also looking at the idea as a blueprint for future use, whether for growth or when needed during a renovation or even a natural disaster that might damage an existing station.

