One of the members of the receiver room at Mississippi State has decided to make a move into the transfer portal to find more opportunities. Redshirt sophomore Quinton Torbor entered his name in the portal on Friday according to a source. The move comes after Torbor has not seen action for the Bulldogs in his first three seasons on campus. The 6’1, 195-pounder was getting some increased reps during practices this fall, however, but it didn’t translate into playing time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO