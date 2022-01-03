ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 390 Road Deaths In 2021, Most In Any Year Dating Back To 2009

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — 390 people died on Massachusetts roads in 2021, according to the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division. It marks the most deaths on the road in a...

boston.cbslocal.com

La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19, reports most daily cases this year

10,000 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19, state officials confirmed Wednesday, a grim milestone that comes as hospitals fill, the omicron variant spreads and many remain unvaccinated. The state reported 34 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 10,014. Officials also reported 6,477 new cases of...
WISCONSIN STATE
1420 WBSM

Beware, the Massachusetts RMV Knows Your Inspection Sticker Has Expired

Remember the good old days, when you got your inspection sticker and you played a game of cat-and-mouse to see how long your could keep it before getting a new one?. When I was a college student and had no money, I had a plan. I thought about how if you just got your inspection sticker one day late you would get a whole month free. Do that 12 times and you get a whole year free.
WESTPORT, MA
MassLive.com

COVID hospitalizations in Massachusetts now exceed last year’s high as state reports record 27,612 new cases

Massachusetts public health officials reported 27,612 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking a new single-day pandemic high and topping last year’s hospitalizations peak a few days after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The state Department of Public Health reported 2,426 patients, including those being treated for other reasons...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Cbs
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Killed In Maryland Snowplow Crash

Authorities have revealed the identities of three people killed when their car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police say Shawde Ajee Nayonta Wicks, 27, of Clinton; Natasha Ann Hunter, 41, of Baltimore and Gary Eugene Early of Baltimore all died when their Cadillac collided into the back of a Peterbilt snowplow dump truck at Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Rd., on Jan 3.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘They Were Out For Blood’: Group Beats Minneapolis Landlord Attempting To Tow Stolen Cars

Originally published Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landlord says he was attempting to have multiple stolen vehicles towed from a lot behind his property when a group of individuals attacked him. Dale Howey manages 11 properties throughout the Twin Cities, and says last week, residents at the Green Rock Apartments, located at 2440 Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis, reported cars illegally parked in the back lot. Howey says it was later learned the cars had been reported stolen. “There was one without plates,” Howey said. “That raised a flag.” Minneapolis landlord Dale Howey says he was attempting to have stolen cars towed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Summit Daily News

FBI warns Colorado residents about recent phone scam

The FBI Denver Division is warning residents in Colorado about a phone scam in which callers are posing as law enforcement officials who claim the person they have called has outstanding warrants or fines, according to a news release. The callers are using “spoofed” law enforcement phone numbers along with...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Two killed at Denver bar identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the two people who were shot and killed inside a LoDo bar on Saturday morning. Officials identified the victims as Devonte Phillips, 24, and Hiyaw Zewdie, 29. Both victims died from gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled as a homicide, according to a news release.
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Death Of Baby Found Unresponsive In Washington County Ruled Homicide

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Washington County are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said the boy was taken to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at a home. He died at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Monday, the medical examiner said, ruling the cause of death blunt force trauma to the head. The report said the infant was found unresponsive at a home in the 100 Block of Colony Road in Smith Township on Dec. 30 and the child lives in Burgettstown. The Smith Township police chief...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Auchincloss reflects on a first year in Congress unlike most any other

REP. JAKE AUCHINCLOSS, the newest member of the state’s congressional delegation, is finishing his first year in the House. To say it’s been a tumultuous initiation to Congress would be an understatement. His first days in office saw a mob-led insurrection in the Capitol building, and he faced a vote soon after on impeachment of a sitting president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Minnesota

After Staggering Year Of Violent Crime, Minneapolis Leaders Adapting Public Safety Approach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a violent year in Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey and one of the city’s top police officers spoke Wednesday about how they’re trying to make the city safer. Deputy Police Chief Amelia Huffman first went over the crime numbers. “Over 650 people who were shot in the city of Minneapolis this year and more than 2,000 robberies including over 650 carjacking incidents,” she said. Huffman and Frey say violent crime is the priority as they recruit for a police department that’s seen hundreds of officers leave the force. “We’re making sure to focus a lot of the enforcement mechanisms in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

