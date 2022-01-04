ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Bus Driver Shortage Scrambles Pasco School Times

By Gordon Byrd
 4 days ago

NEW PORT RICHEY -- As if dealing with a new wave of COVID wasn't enough, Pasco school officials are expecting some discomfort as new school opening and closing times go into effect Tuesday (4th).

The changes are necessary, the district says, because it hasn't been able to hire enough bus drivers. They were approved in November for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Kurt Browning says that by spreading out school opening times, they give drivers more of a margin of error to get students to school on time, and not miss out on learning because they arrive late to class.

