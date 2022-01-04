Top Rank inks Joet Gonzalez

Anthony Joshua will have to be “really lucky” in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk if he is to win, according to former British heavyweight David Price.Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Usyk in September, surrendering his heavyweight titles to the undefeated Ukrainian in London.Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to take on Usyk again, likely in spring, but Price has said “AJ” might just be incapable of besting the southpaw.Price told talkSPORT: “I just think Usyk has got his number.“Every fighter has an opponent where that style of fighting and that man in particular... you’re just going to have be...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO