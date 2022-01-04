Steam Celebrates Resident Evil Village as 2021’s “Game of the Year”

The iconic Five Nights At Freddy’s franchise has returned with its tenth – yes, tenth – mainline game with Security Breach. The franchise has evolved since the original in 2014, and yet the heart of what makes this franchise so iconic still remains. On the surface, the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) franchise might seem like a simplistic horror game with challenging gameplay and frightful jump scares – but for fans that have taken the time to acquaint themselves with the substantial backstory and lore, FNAF is anything but simple. This latest entry, Security Breach, brings a whole slew of new gameplay features and an incredible new look, while still retaining many characteristics that fans have come to expect. This is the FNAF we’ve been hoping for, which is great news considering FNAF creator Scott Cawthon appears to have stepped aside permanently.
