ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Celebrates Resident Evil Village as 2021’s “Game of the Year”

By Malcolm Poole
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steam Awards are a place for Steam’s userbase to rally behind their favorite games, all to see them crowned “game of the year.” It’s an annual celebration of greatness in gaming, and this time around, Resident Evil: Village walked away with gold. And honestly?...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

10 Best PlayStation 5 Video Games You’ve Never Played

10 Amazing Hidden Gems for the PlayStation 5 You Probably Never Played. The Holidays have just passed and as we look to the new year there are nothing but great games on the Horizon. Titles like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West are set to release in 2022 which is cause for celebration alone. But until then and even though you likely have a ton of games to play through, especially after Christmas, we’ve got a few more PlayStation 5 games to share with you. These are the 10 best PS5 games you might not have even heard of until today, or ones you’ve just never jumped into. What’re you waiting for? These hidden gems are all more than worth your time!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Of 2021: Why Resident Evil Village's Scariest Moment Works

By the time you reach House Beneviento in Resident Evil Village, you may think you have a pretty good idea of what kind of game you’re playing. This post contains spoilers for the story and some of the best moments in Resident Evil Village. If you haven't completed the game, you might want to do so before continuing on.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Resident Evil Village wins the Not Perfect But Most Memorable Award for 2021

Every single game award ceremony worth its salt has a “Game of the Year” category. It’s intended for the game that is the closest to technically perfect, tells the best story, has the best art direction — just the best game to come out this year. But I want to recognize a game that, while I acknowledge it’s not perfect, was the one that actually stuck in my mind the longest: Resident Evil Village.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Was One of 2021’s Biggest Games on Steam

Despite a Bumpy Release, Cyberpunk 2077 Had a Successful Year. Yesterday, Steam announced their Best of Steam 2021. This highlighted the top sellers, new releases, most-played games, best of VR and more. Although technically released at the end of 2020, the infamous Cyberpunk 2077 managed to make the list in a couple of categories.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Steam Awards
totalgamingnetwork.com

Valve Reveals Steam's Best Games for 2021

Contrary to popular belief, not everything was delayed in 2021. Once again, Valve employees have poured through the data over the course of hundreds of hours to produce a list of the biggest and best-selling games available through Steam in 2021. It's either that, or they just had a program compile all of the data for them, but the alternative sounds more thrilling.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Resident Evil Village not launching on Windows PC

Here is a guide that shows you how you can fix the problem if you are unable to launch the Resident Evil Village game. Resident Evil Village is a survival horror game that is popular amongst millions of gaming enthusiasts. However, many players have reported that they are unable to launch the game on their Windows 11/10 PC. Now, if you also love to play Resident Evil Village but are unable to launch the game, this post is for you. In this article, you can find out multiple fixes that will help you resolve the launching problem with Resident Evil Village.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: #1 - Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 4. It always comes back to Resident Evil 4. Almost 17 years on from Capcom's horror masterpiece, it's still considered the crème de la crème of the series. Who knows if it'll ever be topped — maybe the rumoured remake could pose the question — but at least there's now a new kid on the block. Resident Evil Village at times threatens the top dog. While it can't quite surpass it, what Capcom does with the second tale of Ethan Winters proves the classic series can still be a world-beater. Fearful of bumps in the night or not, Resident Evil Village is excellent.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here are Steam's most popular games of 2021

Another year, another massive year for Steam. Despite some distribution issues in certain regions, Valve’s PC gaming platform set multiple records in 2021 — with no signs of slowing down, if the numbers are any indication. On Monday, Valve released its annual Best Of statistics for Steam, highlighting...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Twinfinite

Sega Builds The World’s “Fastest” Gaming PC To Celebrate Steam Sale

Anyone who is passionate about overclocking knows that the competition for the world’s fastest gaming PC is very challenging, so Sega decided to shift the playing field. In order to build the world’s “fastest” gaming PC, the house of Sonic collaborated with Intel, ASRock, G-Force, and Masami Hirosaka to build a PC that indeed goes really fast… on a track.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Ten Best Video Games of 2021

Deciding on a list of the best video games of 2021, or any year really, is tough. Different opinions, different tastes, heck, even what platforms somebody owns makes a huge difference. Here at COGconnected, we take the democratic approach. For all our category awards (you know, the ones you’ve been...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Praey For The Gods Review – Convoluted Colossus

Praey For The Gods looks to combine elements of giants in the medium to create a new experience that pays homage to those that came before. Summoning the epic bosses battles from Shadow of the Colossus and the freedom that permeates The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, can this audacious debut from No Matter Studios seamlessly merge elements from icons of the industry?
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New Pokemon Legends: Arceus Leak Has Fans Worried

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Is Once Again Polarizing Its Fans. As Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ release date approaches, leakers have been hard at work trying to find the game’s biggest secrets. A recent leak, however, has many fans worried about the next installment in the franchise. A well-known...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Review – A New Generation of Jump Scares

The iconic Five Nights At Freddy’s franchise has returned with its tenth – yes, tenth – mainline game with Security Breach. The franchise has evolved since the original in 2014, and yet the heart of what makes this franchise so iconic still remains. On the surface, the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) franchise might seem like a simplistic horror game with challenging gameplay and frightful jump scares – but for fans that have taken the time to acquaint themselves with the substantial backstory and lore, FNAF is anything but simple. This latest entry, Security Breach, brings a whole slew of new gameplay features and an incredible new look, while still retaining many characteristics that fans have come to expect. This is the FNAF we’ve been hoping for, which is great news considering FNAF creator Scott Cawthon appears to have stepped aside permanently.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy