The Westchester County District Attorney isn't pursuing charges against ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo following claims he acted inappropriately towards two women. While the DA said there was credible evidence that he gave unwanted kisses to a female state trooper and another woman while he was in office, charges can't be filed due to the statutory requirements of the state's criminal laws. Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment multiple times but has denied any wrongdoing. He was charged back in October with forcibly touching a woman at the Executive Mansion in Albany last December and is expected to be arraigned in January.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO