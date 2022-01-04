FDA expands Covid-19 boosters for kids using real-world data in much older adults

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Food and Drug Administration has taken another big step in the battle against COVID-19 Monday as cases continue to surge in much of the country. The FDA has authorized vaccine boosters for children ages 12 to 15 years old. The agency also said everyone 12 and older eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get it five months after their second dose rather than six months. The CDC still has to sign off on the booster for younger teens. The move comes as the number of new U.S. cases hit an all-time high last week –...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO