FDA expands Covid-19 boosters for kids using real-world data in much older adults

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren ages 12 to 15 are now eligible for Covid-19 booster shots, a decision that the FDA is basing on the results of a study that was not conducted in the U.S. and did not even study the effects of boosting in children. The change is based on an analysis in...

medcitynews.com

Woman's World

Women Who Take These Supplements May Reduce Their Risk of Contracting Covid-19

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the globe — even to those who are fully vaccinated — now is a good time to revisit the best ways to stay healthy. Of course, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance are the best tools we have for lowering the risk of contracting Covid and its variants. But taking your daily vitamins could help, too — and a study from earlier this year found that taking certain supplements, specifically if you’re a woman, could keep you from getting sick.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands EUA of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 booster shot to adolescents

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine’s booster dose to adolescents aged 12 years and above. The booster shot is of the same 30µg dosage as the approved primary vaccine regimen dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

Cancer therapies lead way as FDA tallies 60 drug approvals in 2021

In 2021, the FDA actions that drew the most attention were not drug approvals. Across the country and around the world people closely followed the regulatory developments of Covid-19 vaccines and therapies on the path to emergency authorization. So far, of the three Covid vaccines that have received emergency authorization, the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is the only one that has secured full FDA approval.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

FDA Recommends COVID-19 Boosters for Children 12 and Older

The FDA now recommends Americans 12 years and older receive COVID-19 booster shots. Additionally, they moved to shorten the time in between the second and third dose from 6 months to 5 for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients. Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded their COVID-19 booster shot recommendations, allowing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

FDA expands use of Pfizer vaccine, green-lights boosters for children 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots for children 12 to 15 years old, the agency revealed Monday. Additionally, the FDA shortened the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer offering and a booster dose to at least five months. The new guidance also allows for a third primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years old.
HEALTH
cbslocal.com

FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters For Kids As Young As 12

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the Omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also...
KIDS
drugstorenews.com

FDA expected to expand COVID-19 booster eligibility for children ages 12 to 15

Approval of a COVID-19 booster for children ages 12 to 15 could come in the days to weeks ahead. A third COVID-19 vaccine dose for U.S. children aged 12-15 could be approved in days or weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky told CNN in an interview on Wednesday, according to a report in U.S. News & World Report.
KIDS
CBS Miami

FDA Authorizes COVID Vaccine Boosters For Kids 12 To 15 Years Old

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Food and Drug Administration has taken another big step in the battle against COVID-19 Monday as cases continue to surge in much of the country. The FDA has authorized vaccine boosters for children ages 12 to 15 years old. The agency also said everyone 12 and older eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine can get it five months after their second dose rather than six months. The CDC still has to sign off on the booster for younger teens. The move comes as the number of new U.S. cases hit an all-time high last week –...
MIAMI, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Serious adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines reported rarely

(HealthDay)—Patient-reported data indicate certain factors, such as vaccine brand (mRNA-1273) and younger age, are associated with an increased risk for adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination, but serious adverse effects are rare, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Alexis L. Beatty, M.D., from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS

