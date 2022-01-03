ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Things That Are Considered Totally Normal In Los Angeles…But Nowhere Else

 5 days ago

Here are all the things that are not so ‘normal’ for the rest of the world.

Angelenos witness their fair share of the absurd, absurdly extra and sometimes surreal daily. Some of which is so commonplace, that we’ve acclimatized and have come to expect it all as part of the daily Los Angeles experiences. We asked our audiences to name all the things that are considered normal in L.A.… but nowhere else.

Here are the best responses:

1. Having a therapist and a psychic.

2. Palm trees on fire.

3. Using “the” in front of the name of freeways and highways.

4. Dressing for a blizzard once the thermometer dips under 70.

5. Not seeing a friend for years because even though they’re only 5 miles away, they’re “over the hill” in the Valley.

6. Mexican food for breakfast, Chinese food for lunch, Indian food for dinner.

7. Surfing at sunrise and at snowboarding at sunset.

8. Complaining about literally everything about where you live and choosing to still live there.

9. Short shorts with Ugg boots.

10. Someone is GU (geographically undesirable) as a potential significant other if they live more than 30 miles away. (30 miles could mean 45 minutes or 2 hours, depending upon where they live).

11. Bringing your dog EVERYWHERE.

12. Incredible Mexican food.

13. Slow traffic on every freeway and a high-speed chase in the middle of rush hour.

14. Wearing leather jackets in the height of summer because…brunch.

15. Measuring distance in time, not miles.

16. Slicing your license plate sticker so it won’t get jacked.

17. Seeing 20-30 people (or dogs) posing for selfies in front of a pink wall.

18. Stalking pedestrians to their car to find a parking spot.

19. Tents next to million-dollar homes.

20. Celebrity sightings and not caring about it.

21. A California stop.

22. Restaurants closing at 9 p.m.

23. Spending $20 on a fresh juice or smoothie.

24. Absolutely everything and everyone falling apart every time it rains.

25. Veggie wrap, sans the wrap. Club sandwich, without the bread. Crustless pizzas. Cheeseburgers with onions, protein style.

26. Living in your gym kit.

27. Everything.

28. Going to the coffee shop in your pajamas.

29. Super blooms.

30. Traffic.

31. Spending most of your days decoding traffic signs.

32. Going to In-N-Out to watch planes.

33. Having half the city shut down for filming.

34. A 7/11 with valet parking.

35. Valet at the gym.

36. Flaking.

37. The L.A left turn.

38. Ordering cannabis likes it’s Chinese food.

39. Helicopters. Everywhere.

40. Getting a ticket for jaywalking.

Mike Hochenner
4d ago

Every part of the country seems to think they’re the only people who use time as a measure of distance. I don’t understand how everyone thinks this is somehow not the norm. It is. Stop saying its special.

Guest
4d ago

I once had two homies think they were going to rob me. When my gun fell out of my pocket we all hit the ground thinking it was gonna go off! They ran like rabbits 🐇 😂

B.B.B. ?
4d ago

If you don’t like it, return to which you left from! I Love LA, great song 🎶

Secret LA

The Venue For LA’s Picturesque Klimt Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

A brilliant exhibit highlighting Klimt’s iconic pieces is coming to Los Angeles—and we now know where it will take place!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California !
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

7 Breathtaking And Unique Natural Wonders Less Than 4hrs From L.A.

Get out that bucket list and add these natural wonders to it right away. Los Angeles is filled with manmade marvels, from the soaring, reflective skyscrapers Downtown and the slick organic lines of the Peterson Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire, to the Mosaic Tile House in Venice. But no matter what imaginative creations we manage to conjure up and manufacture, nature seems to offer something that tops it all. Here are all the stunning and unusual natural wonders less than 4 hours away from L.A. that you need to see at least once.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Made The List Of Best Places To Dine In America 2021

Los Angeles has 3 out of 50 of the best restaurants in America, according to this New York Times list. Most Angelenos accept traffic jams on the maligned 405, soaring rental prices and hordes of influencers on every block as a way of life on this stretch of the West Coast. However, the complex food scene, offering some of the most innovative dining experiences in the country definitely helps counter it all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

11 Hidden Gardens That Offer A Lush Escape Around L.A.

Head to these fresh havens without leaving the city. While living in a thriving metropolitan area comes with endless perks—otherwise, we wouldn’t all be here, right?—now and again, we need to break away from the daily grind and escape to nature. There’s nothing quite as therapeutic as gathering your thoughts under the shade of towering trees and wandering through lush landscaping with pops of color and subtle tweets of birds to remind us we’re not the only residents. While it’s not always possible to head to some of the glorious national parks or go on a retreat in some of California’s incredible outdoor destinations , Angelenos are spoilt for choice when it comes to pockets of greenery to explore. So if you’re looking for a little outdoor solitude but don’t necessarily have a day to dedicate to the whole of Griffith Park, then here are the lesser-known spaces in L.A. to explore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Experience These Gorgeous Classical Concerts By Candlelight In Stunning L.A. Spaces

Listening to classical music by candlelight in a beautiful setting sounds like the peaceful haven we all need. Calm your mind and experience classical music in a new light with these sensational concerts in some of L.A.’s most magical locations, from historic cathedrals to glowing rooftops. The concert series known simply as “ Candlelight ” invites everyone to relive the greatest works of classical music, from Vivaldi to Mozart to Bach, in an intimate atmosphere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

45 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This January

We made it! 2022 has arrived, now it’s time to celebrate with this list of incredible things to do in L.A. this month. Last year felt like a lifetime. But the new year is finally here, and with it comes tons of exciting activities. While things aren’t quite back to normal, there are still plenty of wonderful ways to keep you busy for the month. Whether it’s a vibrant parade, planning a bucket list or taking a short trip to enjoy post-storm snow, you’ll get to kick off the year with tons of new discoveries and experiences. Here are all the things you can add to your calendar this January.
Secret LA

A Gallery Of The Holiday Storms That Swept Through California

Parts of California got a real white Christmas this year. While you might not have seen a big old guy in a red suit beaming through the skies you would have seen the holiday storm system. A series of storms swept through California in the weeks leading up to Christmas, turning high elevations into true winter wonderlands and bringing heavy rains to other parts of the region. The Sierra Nevada mountains were buried in snow with peaks like Northstar reaching 117 inches during Christmas Week and the aqua water of Lake Tahoe was surrounded by powder-white slopes in the eastern shoreline. Even parts of Joshua Tree were lightly dusted in snow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

10 Surreal Places Around L.A. That Will Transport You To Another World

Go on a magical escape without leaving SoCal. With cases on the rise international travel may seem a little less attractive, so we’re turning our attention to the spectacular wonders that are right in our own backyard. It’s no secret that Los Angeles is utterly brimming with diversity and creativity, so why not use this time to discover and rediscover local gems? From tiled gems to enchanting structures based on fairytales, every corner offers a new adventure. Here are some of our favorite weird and wonderful places across Los Angeles that will make you feel like you’ve stepped into another world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

A Gallery Of The Gorgeous ‘Cold Moon’ That Illuminated L.A. Over The Weekend

Here are stunning photos of 2021’s last full moon to gaze at. Over the weekend, a gorgeous moon reached peak fullness, just a few days shorts of the northern hemisphere’s winter soltice (the shortest day and longest night of the year). While the last full moon of 2021 was officially full on Saturday, skygazers would have seen our sole satellite draped in a beautiful orange veil at moonrise on Sunday. It gets this warm hue from the refracted light passing through Earth’s atmosphere as it ascends from the horizon. While this might have been the smallest looking full moon of the year, it certainly didn’t prevent it from being a showstopper.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Secret LA

L.A.’s Multisensory Monet Exhibit Is Finally Open, And It’s Utterly Breathtaking

This jaw-dropping immersive Monet experience is here! Immerse yourself in the master’s The Water Lily Pond and other famous works. After much anticipation, the internationally acclaimed Monet: The Immersive Experience has finally opened its doors at 1345 N. Montebello Boulevard, Montebello! At this breathtaking exhibition, you’ll be completely enveloped in the meticulous brush trokes of the French impressionist’s incredible works.
MONTEBELLO, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Infamous Cecil Hotel Is Officially An Affordable Housing Complex

The historic Skid Row landmark, featured in the chilling Netflix true-crime docuseries, will house up to 600 low-income residents. On December 14, the Skid Row Housing Trust cut the red ribbon, officially opening the landmark Cecil Hotel as 100% affordable housing. The building, which was acquired by Simon Baron Development and is managed by the Skid Row Housing Trust, will be home to 600 individuals experiencing housing insecurity. Each unit is between 160 and 176 square feet, accommodating one person, and comes with guarded entry, a community kitchen, a laundry facility, a recreational room, and on-site case management services provided by SRHT Health and Social Services.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Legendary Vicente “Chente” Fernandez Has Died At The Age Of 81

The last living icon of Mexican ranchera music has passed away. On Sunday, December 13, Vicente “Chente” Fernandez, died at 81. Dubbed the Sinatra of the Mexican ranchera and the mariachi music, his captivating tenor voice positioned him as the undisputed king of the genre in Mexico and across the U.S., particularly in Southern California. Los Angeles being the fan capital of the late superstar, saw hundreds of adoring fans gathered around his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star to pay tribute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Comments / 0

Community Policy