ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers still trying to shake off rust vs. Ducks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4u82_0dbynMhG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKe20_0dbynMhG00

That could be the orange in the uniforms of both teams, or perhaps it is the rust seeping through when the Philadelphia Flyers pay their only visit of the season to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Tuesday.

In six combined games for the Flyers and Ducks since the resumption of play following the extended holiday break, only the Flyers have recorded a victory and that came in overtime last Wednesday against the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Philadelphia will enter off consecutive road defeats to the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings, the most recent of which was Saturday in a 6-3 thumping across town in Southern California. The defeat at Los Angeles ended a seven-game points streak.

The Flyers’ 11-day Christmas break has made them wobble a bit. They had just emerged from a 10-game losing streak to win four of five before games against the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins were postponed before the break.

That pre-Christmas run of success was fueled by the firing of head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Dec. 10. Now, interim head coach Mike Yeo has to keep Philadelphia from falling into old habits.

“We generated some opportunities, but I thought we gave them way too (many chances), obviously,” Yeo said about the loss to the Kings. “Playing on the road, you can’t be trying to score six goals to win a hockey game.”

Yeo showed his mathematical side against the Kings, turning a 5-on-3 advantage into a 6-on-3 early in the third period by pulling goalie Martin Jones. The ploy worked as Kevin Hayes scored to cut the deficit to 4-2, but the Kings scored again 8 1/2 minutes later.

“Obviously it’s a risk, but if you look at the analytics of being down 4-1 in a situation like that, you obviously have to take advantage of those opportunities,” Yeo said.

The Ducks’ emergence from an NHL doormat to playoff contender this season was rooted in the emergence of young players like Troy Terry and his team-leading 31 points (18 goals), as well as Trevor Zegras (25 points, eight goals) and Sonny Milano (22 points, eight goals).

But the break was hard on Anaheim as well. The Ducks first hit a bump in a 6-5 overtime defeat to the Arizona Coyotes before the pause, then returned with a three-game losing streak, the most recent of which was a 4-2 loss on Sunday at Colorado.

Zegras (COVID-19 protocol) has not played in any of the last three games, while veteran Ryan Getzlaf (22 points, two goals) went into protocol this past weekend. The Ducks are still waiting on the return of forward Adam Henrique (lower body) and Max Jones (upper body).

The Ducks did get back Cam Fowler (upper body) and Max Comtois (protocol) for Sunday’s game.

“We did a lot of things well against a good team, but we’re past the point of being satisfied with keeping it close,” Fowler said. “So, we have to figure out ways to get some better results. That’s why I was, well, not happy. But to see guys disappointed … it should hurt when you lose a game like that.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade for Alex Nylander Is the Right Type of Gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Broad Street Hockey

Ducks 4, Flyers 1: Fake game, didn’t happen

Continuing their West Coast road trip, the Philadelphia Flyers took on the Anaheim Ducks in the Honda Center tonight. What happened, who stood out, and how can we expect the team’s fortunes to change in the future? All of this and more below. What went right?. The Flyers kept...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Fowler
Person
Max Comtois
Person
Troy Terry
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Michel Therrien
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Alain Vigneault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flyers And Ducks#The San Jose Sharks#The Washington Capitals
Boston Herald

Tuukka Rask rehab assignment on hold

Tuukka Rask was right on schedule to make his first rehab start in Providence, but COVID is still in charge of everyone’s timetable. Rask had signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence to play on Friday and possibly Sunday against Lehigh Valley, but the Phantoms could not make the trip because of COVID protocols. Providence is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 14, when Rask had hoped to already be back in the Boston lineup.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

SITTING DUCKS: FLYERS FLY HOME STUCK AT 32 POINTS, 5TH IN METRO!

The Flyers played last night in Anaheim like they couldn’t to get off the ice and back to Philly after going 1-2-1 on the West Coast. They now stand stuck at 32 points, in fifth place in the Metro and out of the playoffs. The Ducks’ Troy Terry scored...
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Ducks, Flyers take the ice without key contributors

ANAHEIM — The protocols giveth and the protocols taketh away. The Ducks took the ice for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night without, among others, two of their top players in team captain Ryan Getzlaf and franchise cornerstone Trevor Zegras. But those absences were balanced out by Philadelphia’s announcement Tuesday morning that leading scorer/team captain Claude Giroux and top defenseman Ivan Provorov had joined Getzlaf and Zegras on the COVID-related protocols absence list.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Terry Nets Hat Trick, Ducks Down Flyers

The Flyers were already dealt a blow to the lineup a few hours before Tuesday's game with Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov entering COVID protocol. That left them to pick up the pieces with a makeshift lineup. The Ducks were in the same position, with several players also out on...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
South Philly Review

After good stretch, Flyers still in tough spot

They’ve traveled a lot, but they still have a long way to go. After a somewhat successful stretch of hockey that followed a 10-game winless streak, the Philadelphia Flyers still find themselves looking up in the standings with another chunk of the season behind them. The Flyers finish up...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall to Ducks, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers concluded their four-game Pacific Coast road trip with a 1-2-1 record. The Flyers, who are winless in their last three games, dropped a 4-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Tuesday. Two goals by Troy Terry (19th and 20th of the season) gave...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy