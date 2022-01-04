ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers look to carry momentum into must-win vs. Raiders

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuxA5_0dbynLoX00
1 of 3

The Los Angeles Chargers had their most complete game of the season in defeating the Denver Broncos 34-13 on Sunday.

They will need the same type of performance as they face their biggest game of the season this week.

Losses by Baltimore and Miami coupled with Los Angeles’ win vaulted the 9-7 Bolts back into the AFC’s final wild-card spot. It was their best performance in all three phases since a 41-22 victory at Cincinnati on Dec. 2.

“I felt like a lot of the things that we discussed in terms of what it would take to win that game we got accomplished,” coach Brandon Staley said.

Sunday’s game at Las Vegas is a de-facto playoff game, even if the schedule says it is Week 18. A win puts the Chargers in the postseason for the second time in four years, while a loss ends their season.

They go in with plenty of momentum after snapping a two-game losing streak. The offense showed balance, with 35 of the 66 plays being runs. The defense snapped an 11-game streak where it had allowed 21 points or more and special teams had their first kick return touchdown since 2012 as Andre Roberts ran it back 101 yards.

Staley has stressed all season that each week carries a life of its own, but the approach will not be any different compared to last week against the Broncos. The only change will be fewer uncertainties on some players because of COVID-19. After having 15 players, including nine starters, in league protocols at the beginning of last week, tight end Jared Cook is the only player who remains on the list.

“I think that anytime you’re in a matchup like this, where there’s a lot at stake, it goes down to your preparation, and your trust in your game,” Staley said. “I think we’re always improving. We need to be better this week than we were last week for sure because this game, you know, is for a playoff spot.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Roberts has turned around a kick return unit that was the league’s worst.

The Chargers averaged a league-low 16.5 yards per return and had an average starting field position of the 21-yard line. Since Roberts signed on Oct. 21, their 31.0-yard average has led the league since Week 8 and given the offense an average start at the 28.

Besides having the Chargers’ first kick return TD since 2012, Roberts opened the game with a 47-yard return.

“This guy’s one of those in-season acquisitions you’re really fortunate to come upon. Besides the production as a returner, he has just brought a level of professionalism to our team with a really young special teams unit,” Staley said.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Chargers lead the league with nine roughing the passer penalties, including two in the second half against the Broncos.

STOCK UP

The offensive line was missing two starters for most of the game, but didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit. Trey Pipkins played the entire game at right tackle with Storm Norton still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. Scott Quessenberry took most of the snaps at center when Corey Linsley came out on the third series because of a back injury.

STOCK DOWN

Cornerback Michael Davis was targeted five times and allowed four catches. He also had a missed tackle.

INJURIES

Linsley’s back injury is not considered serious, making him likely to return to the lineup this week. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (ankle) was inactive last week and is questionable going into the week.

KEY NUMBERS

1,027: Receiving yards for Mike Williams, which is a career high. Williams went over the 1,000-yard mark for the second time in his five-year career with a diving 45-yard TD catch during the fourth quarter, giving Justin Herbert the Chargers’ single-season record for touchdown passes with 35.

The Chargers won their past two meetings against the Raiders, including a 30-27 decision in overtime in Las Vegas last season when Herbert passed for 314 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Broncos#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Von Miller Names 1 Major Difference Between Rams, Broncos

Von Miller had spent his entire career with the Denver Broncos until he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams before this year’s deadline. He hasn’t been with been with his new team long, but already he’s identified a major difference between the two organizations he’s played for.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Denver Broncos Make Decision On Teddy Bridgewater

The 2021-22 season has come to an end for Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. With Denver’s playoff hopes out the window and just one game remaining in the regular season, the franchise has placed their QB1 on the injured reserve. Bridgewater suffered a scary head injury during Week 15’s loss...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 5 Biggest Games in the Rivalry

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers face off for an AFC playoff spot this weekend on NBC’s "Sunday Night Football." These two teams have played at least twice every season since the formation of the AFL in 1960. Along the way, they have played some memorable games. Here are the five biggest.
NFL
chargers

Three Takeaways: A 'Game Within A Game' on Deck in Chargers vs. Raiders Round Two

Below are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Justin Jones and Justin Jackson:. As the Bolts prepare for their second primetime battle against the Las Vegas Raiders this season, head coach Brandon Staley talked about how the Chargers have become a better team since their 28-14 win over the Raiders in Week 4.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

712K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy