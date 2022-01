BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here we go again! Another blast of winter weather is on the way. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Maryland from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. Moderate to heavy snow will move through overnight and impact our Friday morning commute, so plan for snow covered roads and slick conditions. Most areas will see 2 to 4 inches of snow with some isolated areas picking up as many as 4 to 6 inches. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty as for exactly who will pick up those higher totals. So far, south of Baltimore towards...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO