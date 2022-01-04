ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers have quarterback question headed into season finale

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHTGQ_0dbyn8QL00
1 of 5

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The playoff scenario for the San Francisco 49ers is pretty simple — a Week 18 win against the Rams or a loss by New Orleans will send the Niners to the postseason for the second time in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan.

The more complicated question is who will San Francisco start at quarterback for the crucial season finale.

Rookie Trey Lance fared well in his second career start on Sunday, throwing two TD passes in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in a 23-7 win over the Houston Texans that set the stage for the final game.

Garoppolo injured his right thumb the previous week in a loss at Tennessee and was unable to throw a football at all last week for the 49ers (9-7).

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he hopes the time off for Garoppolo will give the injured ligament in his thumb more time to “re-latch” but is unlikely to be completely healed, leading to what could be a difficult decision.

“If Jimmy’s 100% healthy and could do everything, like perfect, then I would definitely go with Jimmy,” Shanahan said. “I’m not just going to throw a guy in after one game like this, when Jimmy’s been doing it for us all year. I think it’s going to be hard for Jimmy to be 100%, which is how most people are right now at this time of year. But Trey did a good job, if Jimmy can’t go, we won’t hesitate at all. But if we feel Jimmy can go and play confident, then Jimmy will be out there.”

Garoppolo struggled throwing the ball after hurting his thumb against the Titans, but will try to return to practice on Wednesday.

Lance overcame a slow start and early interception to go 16 for 23 for 249 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans.

“First half we kind of started off slow; second half, he played outstanding,” receiver Deebo Samuel said. “He was able to hit a good, a couple balls. Once you see a couple guys make plays for you, it gives you the confidence to keep doing it.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Downfield passing. The 49ers deep passing game was opened up with Lance at quarterback with his average pass traveling 12.5 yards downfield, the most for a San Francisco starting quarterback in the past four seasons. Lance had 10 completions on throws at least 10 yards downfield, including a 45-yard touchdown to Samuel. That was tied for the second most completions at least 10 yards downfield in a game for the Niners since the start of 2018, trailing only Nick Mullens’ 11 last season against the Giants.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Fourth-down offense. The Niners failed on two fourth downs on Sunday, with Elijah Mitchell getting stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run in the first quarter and Lance throwing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 on the opening drive of the second half. San Francisco is just 1 for 7 on fourth downs in Lance’s two starts.

STOCK UP

Mitchell. The rookie running back returned from a knee injury and ran for 119 yards on 21 carries and also caught a TD pass. Mitchell has topped 100 yards rushing five times this season and his 878 yards rushing on the season are the most ever for a Niners player in his first NFL season. Mitchell is the fourth rookie since 1990 to top 100 yards in at least five of his first 10 games, joining Edgerrin James, Adrian Peterson and Ezekiel Elliott.

STOCK DOWN

Josh Norman. The Niners benched Norman after he was called for his league-high tying sixth pass interference call of the season. That has been an issue all season for the 49ers, who have been flagged for interference a league-high 22 times this season. But with cornerback Dontae Johnson going on the COVID-19 list Monday, San Francisco could need Norman again this week.

INJURIES

LT Trent Williams (elbow sprain) will be managed throughout the week. ... Johnson, CB K’Waun Williams, S Jimmie Ward and injured RB Raheem Mostert went on the COVID-19 list. ... CB Emmanuel Moseley (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), WR Mohamed Sanu (knee) and S Tavon Wilson (foot).

KEY NUMBER

1,630. Deebo Samuel’s 1,630 yards from scrimmage are the ninth most in franchise history and the most since Frank Gore had a team-record 2,180 in 2006.

The 49ers visit the Rams on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Announce Game Status For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo missed last weekend’s game for the San Francisco 49ers due to a thumb injury. His status for this Sunday’s game, meanwhile, has just been announced. The 49ers have officially listed Garoppolo as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo has been...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Has Brutally Honest Admission On Thumb Injury

The San Francisco 49ers were without Jimmy Garoppolo this past Sunday due to a UCL sprain in his right thumb. Judging by his latest news conference, it doesn’t sound like he’s anywhere close to 100 percent. Garoppolo told reporters this afternoon that his thumb is sore after having...
NFL
abc17news.com

49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo as questionable for finale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the San Francisco 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week’s game with an injured right thumb. Garoppolo practiced on a limited basis all week. Coach Kyle Shanahan says he knows whether he plans to start Garoppolo or Trey Lance on Sunday but is waiting until game time to make an announcement. San Francisco can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Rams.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
SportsGrid

The 49ers have yet to name Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance as starting quarterback Sunday

The 49ers have yet to name Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance as starting quarterback Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Garoppolo missed the game last week due to a Grade 3 UCL sprain and a fracture in his right thumb. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Garoppolo would only play if he is 100% healthy. If that’s true, Lance will be your starting QB on Sunday.
NFL
atlantanews.net

What's on the Line in the 49ers Season Finale vs. Rams

In Week 18's rematch against the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers have a lot on the line in their final regular season game. Below is a list of potential milestones that can possibly be met in Sunday's contest:. The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth with a win...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Tavon Wilson
Person
Dontae Johnson
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#American Football#Ap#Titans
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

712K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy