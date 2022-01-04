antiques roadshow

The San Diego Antique and Vintage Show is a monthly venue held on the 3rd Saturday of the month at 311 Highland Ave. next to Unity Church in El Cajon. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Usually around 20 dealers are set up selling a wide variety of antiques, collectables, and jewelry. Everything is vintage or antique, no new merchandise. The show is promoted by Larry Stone, a local dealer who specializes in military and historical antiques. Stone has been in business for 35 years, selling items on his web page- larrystonebooks.com, his ebay store, and at specialized collector shows across the country. Stone also runs the appraisal booth at the Del Mar Antique Show, which is coming up on January 17th,18th, and 19th. “World War Two items remain popular among collectors, with Vietnam War items rapidly growing in popularity” Stone says. To contact Larry Stone regarding the antique show or to sell old military items you can call him at 619-368-2055.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO