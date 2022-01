PHOENIX – A Phoenix business leader said his organization is paying attention to the decreasing number of Arizona high school graduates who go on to college. “One thing that’s going to be important for us is [with] all of these companies … coming in, we need to make sure we’re working with our K-12 system to ensure that kids are coming out college and career-ready,” Todd Sanders, CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Friday.

