Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature more on one of the top-rated signees in the Lions’ 2022 recruiting class and the arrival of a walk-on safety. Former Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson counted the ways that Singleton is a special player in a piece written by Frank Bodani of the York Daily Record. Among the five-star prospect’s gifts are incredible strength and speed and the decisiveness to make a cut and be off to the races. Singleton offers hope for an immediate fix for a Penn State ground game that struggled throughout the ‘21 season.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO