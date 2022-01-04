ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

John Rhys Plumlee enters transfer portal

By Noah Newman
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7gF0_0dbymKtb00

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) Ole Miss football and baseball player John Rhys Plumlee has entered the transfer portal. The Oak Grove legend broke the news on social media Monday.

“My heart is full and although change is hard I know change allows each of us to grow and gives us a great opportunity to trust him,” Plumlee said in a statement. “God is now calling me to serve him in a different area. I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal. My prayer is that he will continue to guide and bless my path…my prayer is also for the continued success of Ole Miss and God’s richest blessings over Oxford.”

Plumlee burst onto the scene as a true freshman and emerged as a fan favorite when he took over the starting quarterback position during the 2019 season. Plumlee broke program freshman records for rushing yards (1,023 yards) and total touchdowns (4 passing, 12 rushing). Plumlee made the switch to wide receiver during the 2021 season and had 19 receptions for 201 yards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
WJTV 12

6,774 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,774 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 586,547 with 10,527 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Seventh largest Powerball Jackpot reaches $630 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The seventh largest Powerball Jackpot has soared to $630 million. People in the metro are fantasizing about what they would do with all that money. “If there’s a winner, we sure hope it’s in Mississippi.” “It would change my life in a whole different way.” “I’ll be traveling all over the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
WJTV 12

Mississippi hires new forensics laboratory director

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory has hired a new director. Mary Dukes, who has worked in the private sector and at crime labs in Louisiana, will now join Mississippi’s crime lab. Dukes is taking over for the state’s previous forensics lab director, Sam Howell, who retired last year after decades working for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi State Penitentiary to host hiring event on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Penitentiary will host a hiring fair on Saturday, January 8 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Qualified applicants must meet the following minimum requirements: 18 Years of Age Valid Driver’s License Social Security Card Completion of a 9th Grade Education 3 years of related experience Proof of Selective […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for missing Purvis woman

UPDATE: PURVIS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Toniqua Waynette Ray has been canceled. She has been located and is safe, according to MBI. PURVIS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Toniqua Waynette Ray of Purvis. She is described as five feet six […]
PURVIS, MS
WJTV 12

City of Brandon sees downward trend in crime

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – It has been nine years since the Brandon Police Department has seen a decrease in crime in a year’s span like they did in 2021. “We had a pretty good year as far as crime and that’s something that we’re extremely proud of, but it’s nothing that I can take credit […]
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhys#American Football#The Oak Grove#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Teen dedicated to feeding the homeless in Jackson honored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – PNH is a rare blood disorder that Abraham Olagbegi was diagnosed with at 12 years old. “My suffering was peaceful, so I just wanted to help somebody else out,” he said. Olagbegi has always been dedicated to feeding the homeless. Upon finding out about his diagnosis, his mother, Miriam, said his […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Champion Hill Road bridge closed indefinitely

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders announced Champion Hill Road bridge will be closed indefinitely. The bridge will be closed about 1.5 miles west of South Farr Road. According to officials, the bridge will be closed until repairs are made.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez man turns himself in after deadly shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting turned himself in at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Michael Thomas was wanted for shooting and killing Johnny R. Mason, 33, near Holiday Apartments in Natchez on Tuesday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Thomas would be charged with murder. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Hunters, landowners can join chronic wasting disease forum

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hunters and landowners in Mississippi are invited to an upcoming group discussion on chronic wasting disease. “White-Tailed Deer and Chronic Wasting Disease: Hunter and Landowner Group Discussion” will be hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service January 13 at the Extension office in Marshall County. MSU Extension faculty and […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Army hiring nurses in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army has sent 17 teams of medical professionals across the country to places like New York City, Washington state and Texas to assist local communities in caring for COVID-19 patients. Recognizing burnout is a significant problem with the high number of patients during the pandemic. The Army has sent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy