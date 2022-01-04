ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One in custody after standoff with barricaded subject at Tompkins County Mental Health building

 3 days ago
Police in Ithaca say they responded to an incident involving a barricaded person this morning at the Tompkins County Mental Health Building.

Around 10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Green Street office for the report of a person acting out of control. Police arrived on scene and determined that the person was having a mental health crisis, and that individual barricaded themselves in the ground floor lobby area bathroom.

Police say the individual was making threats and was armed with an edged weapon.

The Ithaca – Tompkins Specialized Response Team and the Ithaca-Tompkins Crisis Negotiation Team were both activated after initial attempts by Ithaca Police Officers for this person to exit the bathroom were unsuccessful.

After almost two hours of attempts by crisis negotiators to get this person to exit the bathroom were unsuccessful, less lethal options were deployed. The person emerged just before noon and was involved in a physical altercation with officers and deputies.

Additional non-lethal means were utilized to take the person into custody. They were transported to an area hospital for an examination.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

