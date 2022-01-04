ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Lawsuit filed by woman who struck cow, claims county left fence in disrepair

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPz8b_0dbym4rE00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is getting sued over a stretch of road where drivers keep hitting cows. While the lawsuit says ranchers are not responsible for livestock that wander onto the road, the driver who filled the suit claims these crashes could be prevented.

A woman is now suing Bernalillo County, Western Albuquerque Land Holdings LLC and Garrett Development Corporations after a crash that took place when she struck a cow on Shelly Drive just outside the Bernalillo Metropolitan Detention Center in 2019. The suit claims the county and the landowners are responsible for the upkeep of the fencing along the highway that should prevent cattle from crossing the road as well as grazing along the highway.

Story continues below

This isn’t the first time there has been an accident along that stretch of road in recent years involving livestock. Within the last four years, there have been eight ‘motorists versus cow’ accidents along Shelly Drive. New Mexico does have a fence outlaw that allows for cattle free-range so long as the person or property that doesn’t want them there to place fencing. That also goes for the county for not wanting the cattle to roam onto the road.

“If they can understand it and if they can maintain their livestock in a manner in which they cannot be a nuisance to the community or their neighbor. I don’t want to fix anything that in some case may not be broken just because it may be a little bit ambiguous,” said New Mexico Representative of District 65, Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo).

The driver who filed the suit was injured in the crash and her car was heavily damaged.

A recent amendment to that free-range law requires the New Mexico Department of Transportation to take measures to keep livestock off state highways but it does not mandate anything for city or county roads. Bernalillo county declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas officer’s drug identifying record awarded

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas Police officer is receiving statewide recognition for helping keep drug-impaired drivers off the streets. Officer Raymond Torres has been named New Mexico’s drug recognition expert for 2021. Torres accounted for 7% of the state’s total enforcement evaluations this past year, as well as had a 100% accuracy rate […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Witness: Pedestrian ran out into road at Wyoming and Spain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night. In an APD press release, a witness said the crash happened when a pedestrian ran out into the road of Wyoming Blvd. at Spain Rd. and was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck going south. The witness […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Hobbs woman admits putting newborn in dumpster

Warning: Some might find the video disturbing HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police have arrested 18-year-old Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby. Video footage was captured of the incident that happened on Friday. The Hobbs Police Department confirmed that Avila admitted to throwing her newborn in a dumpster and leaving it there. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Santa Rosa firefighter in trouble again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico firefighter, with a long criminal history, is in trouble again. The 41-year-old from Santa Rosa has more than a dozen criminal charges including multiple DWIs, drug offenses, and a burglary conviction. Now, Jose Urban, a firefighter for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, up until this week, has ended up […]
SANTA ROSA, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Hospital, Vitalant raising blood donor awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is National Blood Donor Month and UNM Hospital is reminding people of their need for blood donors. UNMH is the state’s only level one trauma center and sees more than 7,000 trauma cases each year. According to the Red Cross, nationwide, someone needs blood transfusions or platelets every two seconds. UNMH […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating Edgewood homicide

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have taken over an investigation into a fatal shooting in Edgewood. The Edgewood police were called out Friday night around 8:00 p.m. to Park Road near I-40. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Kalan La Fleur dead inside an SUV with a gunshot wound. State police were called in to […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Cow#Fencing#Weather#Lawsuit#Unm#Chicano Studies Ma#Krqe En Espa Ol#D Sandia Pueblo
KRQE News 13

Road rage suspect arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in a road rage incident in Santa Fe has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old David Dean Gallegos shot and wounded another driver two weeks ago. The victim told officers Gallegos side-swiped her car on Cerrillos Road so she followed him to get his license plate number. She says Gallegos rammed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia Peak Tram reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram reopened Saturday. This is a week after 21 people were trapped overnight. All onboard were employees and ended up being stranded on the tram for hours when a frozen emergency line forced the cars to stop. The tram’s maintenance team says it has since conducted a thorough inspection […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Farmington OIS suspect remains at large

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are searching for a man they say shot and wounded an officer Friday night. Officials say police located 22-year-old Elias Buck in regards to a possible drunk driving incident in the area of East Main St. and North Tucker Ave. around 10:18 p.m. That’s when police say Buck took out […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Treecycling’ in Albuquerque ends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the last day people could take their Christmas tree to a recycling center. The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department, Parks and Rec, and PNM joined forces for the two-week-long event. The only requirement was to remove decorations, tree stands, and lights and the city would mulch the tree for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Reward increased in 2020 homicide case on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The reward has grown for information that will help solve the murder of a New Mexico man on the Navajo Nation. “We have a lot of cases. So we don’t want people to lose sight that every one of these cases has somebody important associated with it — the victim and their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy