Tommy Fury has given his pitch to be the next man who steps up and fights Jake Paul inside the squared circle. Back on December 18, Jake Paul moved to 5-0 in pro boxing with a vicious knockout win over Tyron Woodley. The bout was supposed to be against Tommy Fury, only for an injury to rule the Brit out of the contest. Now, with fans waiting to see who Paul will fight next, Fury is throwing his name into the hat one more time.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO