ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Review of the Best Monitor Stands For Home or Office

By PC Reviewer
hackernoon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vivo monitor desk is super easy to install and thanks to its detachable cable clips, it keeps...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hide all the ugly power cords around your home with this $21 Amazon find

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There's nothing worse than having to stare at messy, disorganized cables and power cords. Especially when they're all over your desk, kitchen counter, or elsewhere. Okay fine, there are millions of things that are much, much worse. That doesn't make the messy desk at your job or in your home office any less aggravating though. Bottom line: You need a cable organizer for your desk.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

6 best home security cameras: Indoor and outdoor setups for peace of mind

If you’ve got a lot of possessions that mean a lot to you, you have valuable equipment or you’re simply leaving home for a little while, a security camera can provide peace of mind and an insight into the daily comings and goings around your home while you’re away. There are some real benefits to having security cameras installed on your property, as they can not only reassure you while you’re gone, but also help when it comes to getting the best home insurance or protection packages for expensive items. Good home security cameras setups usually come in two different...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

A massage gun was the best addition to my home office in 2021

I don’t have great posture – perhaps because I’m tall, perhaps because I’m lazy, or perhaps a combination of both. It’s something that’s only been made worse by working from home, without the watchful eyes of my colleagues to keep me from slouching over my keyboard. That, combined with extra time spent indoors generally, has meant a reappearance of some shoulder pain that first emerged when I was a student.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Home
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Monitor Stands Make Your Work Setup More Comfortable

A monitor stand is a work from home essential that serves two important purposes: Giving you extra space for your accessories, cleaning off your desk, and making your workspace more ergonomic. By elevating your monitor closer to eye-level you won’t have to crane your neck for hours at a time, which can strain it over time. We’ve had hands-on testing time with a number of monitor stands, and collected the ones that are worth your time in this guide. All of these stands will work with any monitor, regardless of its size or who makes it. You can also use these...
TECHNOLOGY
newyorkfamily.com

The 10 Best Baby Monitors for NYC Parents

As parents, we understand a good night’s sleep is essential for our babies (and us!) so when choosing the best baby monitor, we get it. Navigating the latest and greatest in baby gear such as highchairs and strollers can be challenging but know there is a baby monitor out there that will fit your needs and budget. From low-tech two-way radio connectivity to sleek designs and classic models, we’ve chosen our top 10 baby monitors for NYC parents!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dallas News

Tech review: Wyze Home Monitoring can watch your home at a very low cost

I was sitting at home minding my own business one day when I received an email from AT&T Digital Life, my home alarm provider. The email said that due to the February 2022 sunset of the 3G cellular network, AT&T would not be supporting the Digital Life alarm service for the long term, and it had arranged for Brinks Home to take over the monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
No Film School

These Are the Best HP Z Monitors for Creative Content

Let’s take a look at some popular Z Series monitor displays from HP. Monitors are some of the most important pieces of equipment for filmmakers and creators. If you don't have the right monitor for your colorist or other post-production professional, you can end up with footage that doesn't match your vision. Remember how dark that Game of Thrones episode was?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Independent

9 best baby monitors for peace of mind, from video to audio models

Any baby monitor worth its salt will leave you feeling confident that your baby or toddler is secure when you’re not in the same room. As well as having the ability to listen in, watch and even monitor your baby’s breathing or temperature, there’s a whole range of models out there to suit different needs and parenting styles.With their limited functionality, audio models tend to be the more affordable option. And if you’re happy with just being able to hear your baby instead of seeing them, there are some great options out there with features such as lullabies and two-way...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

The best iPad stands in 2022

The best iPad stand can allow you to a lot more things with your iPad. For instance, you might want to make video calls while doing other things with your hands. You might want to set up your iPad as a second monitor for your laptop. Or you might just want to watch Netflix or read ebooks while relaxing in bed.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Floor Standing Speakers for Home Theaters

Creating an impressive sound system at home can seem intimidating. There are dozens of setups, from surround sound systems to WiFi speakers, not to mention plenty of debate around the best speaker brands. Luckily, there’s a streamlined solution: a pair of the best floor standing speakers. The beauty of the best floor standing speakers — also known as tower speakers — is that they create high-end sound quality with just two speakers (you’ll also need a stereo receiver to power them). You don’t need to be an audiophile to set them up, and the best floor standing speakers work great for...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Electric standing desks are $189 in this surprise Amazon sale

A high-quality electric standing desk is probably the one thing that's worth its weight in gold. That's true for pretty much anyone with a desk job. These brilliant gadgets typically cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but the undeniable health benefits definitely make them worthwhile. The results from study after study indicate that sitting all day long each day has terrible health repercussions. That's why it's so important for people who sit at a desk to stand periodically. Of course, an electric standing desk is the best way to ensure you spend plenty of time on your feet. But...
ELECTRONICS
homecrux.com

New LG Monitors are Designed for Work from Home

LG has announced two new monitors as part of its CES 2022 lineup. Designed with professionals in mind, these monitors have won CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Both the LG UltraFine Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) feature sleek and practical designs, along with enhanced connectivity and user experience.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

The Best Wrist Rests For Practical Comfort

Your awkward wrist placement can cause your wrists to hurt and make your work or gaming experience an uncomfortable one. To eliminate that awkwardness you might feel in your wrists while engaging in gaming or typing, you’ll need a wrist rest. From its surface material to the inner padding, every part of a wrist support pad is made with ergonomics and comfort in mind. The BRILA Memory Foam Wrist Rest is available separately for keyboards and also as a set for both. Each buying option is available in six color choices.
GOBankingRates

11 Best Side Hustles For 2022

Having a side hustle offers a rewarding way for you to earn extra money. Here's our take of 11 best side hustle ideas you can try today to start earning more! Read on to learn more.
JOBS
videomaker.com

CES 2022: ViewSonic ColorPro VP3881a monitor is this year’s Best Monitor

Congratulations to ViewSonic! The ViewSonic ColorPro VP3881a monitor snagged Videomaker’s award for Best Monitor of CES 2022. ViewSonic ColorPro VP3881a offers Super accurate colors. According to ViewSonic, the ViewSonic ColorPro VP3881a delivers “color-accurate picture quality with industry color standards.” This includes sRGB, Adobe RGB, calibration and uniformity. Its color-accurate...
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

Run Executable Applications In the Cloud with Team Code

Tin is a product of TeamCode that can generate executable applications instantly without manual environment configuration. Users can click to run projects directly in the cloud. Login to TIN and Clone the GitLab-ce app. Click the Tin URL of GitLab-ce. https://www.teamcode.com/tin/clone?applicationId=270871676042256384 Users who have not logged in should sign up...
SOFTWARE
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Robot Vacuum Arms Race Has a New Front: Self-Washing. Is It Worth $1,500?

CES 2022 is the biggest stage in the world for new consumer technology, and we’ve been reporting on the latest innovations and product announcements from CES all week long. One of the biggest trends at CES this year? Self-cleaning vacuums. That’s right, the best luxury vacuums of 2022 are self-charging, self-cleaning, self-emptying and self-everything. These household robots are smart, sleek and futuristic. They’re also, undoubtedly, status symbols. And all that new tech comes with a very steep price tag — new robot vacuums are now priced as high as $1,500 or more. We’re so old, we remember when owning a robot vacuum was...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy