Western NC sees first snow fall of year; NCDOT warns of black ice overnight

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Areas of Western North Carolina received their first snow of the year Monday. Some locations accumulated a few inches while others only received a dusting.

While the snow has stopped, a threat on the roadways will continue through Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has been hard at work treating roads across the state to assure driver safety.

“You know, we made our preparations last week as far as our equipment personelle. We had our stock piles full and roads for de-icying materials full,” said Scott Killough, Assistant Division Maintenance Engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “Our whole staff works 12 hour shifts. We usually rotate half at night and half during the day.”

While NCDOT crews were hard at work on the roads, residents took a few hours across town to enjoy the winter conditions, like Asheville residents Brittany and Ricardo Garcia.

“I think it’s a great snow to build a snowman,” said Brittany Garcia, Asheville resident.

The two spent the morning playing with their dog Arlo in the snow on Monday.

“He loves it, for an Australian Cattle dog he loves it,” said Ricardo.

Meanwhile, others bundled up and found the perfect hill for sledding!

While the snow may be pretty to look at, the declining overnight temperatures pose a larger risk.



“As the temperatures lower tonight, it’s going to go back below freezing, and we’ll have some issues with black ice. Of course mostly those elevated surfaces, the overpasses tend to cool first and we will continue treating those. Our crews will work around the clock until the vents dry and the roadways dry,” said Killough.

Officials with the NCDOT are reminding you to take it easy on the roads over the next few days. They say to, if possible, allow yourself extra time to get to your destination in the morning and to increase your following distance behind vehicles, incase you hit a patch of black ice.

