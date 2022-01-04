ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#BOSSIPSounds Premiere: Detroit’s Soul-Stirring Shelby 5 Drop Music Video For ‘Boom’ Featuring Lecrae [Video]

By @IamDaniCanada
 3 days ago
A soul-stirring quintet is kicking off 2022 with a new single.

Detroit-based family group Shelby 5 has released the video for their single “Boom” featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Lecrae.

The group that’s signed to Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins’ Lifestyle Music Group label is comprised of Don, Courtney, Drea, Trent, and Amber and first rose to notoriety on Oxygen’s hit reality series, “Preachers of Detroit”, where their father Don Shelby, Jr., was one of the principal cast members.

A press release notes the musicality of each member:

Don is a key musician who is at the heart of the group as a writer and producer. His passion for piano launched at the tender age of two.

Courtney is the group’s spokesperson and a talented violinist whose vocals provide a smooth and brassy tone.

Drea is a very versatile and anointed soprano whose angelic voice penetrates the heart of anyone who listens.

Trent has an electric personality that will light up the stage and brings a contagious energy to Shelby 5’s performances.

Amber is the youngest member of the group and tops off the group’s tight harmony with a perfect blend of youthful virtuosity.

With “Boom”, Shelby 5’s continuing to deliver an inspirational, yet versatile sound to gospel music with the unique track that was written and produced solely by them.

“Boom was birthed in one of our lowest moments. Living life putting our career in the hands of people never worked. Now we understand that when GOD puts his hand on something it can’t be stopped. He made me a believer,” says Trent Shelby about the single.

The track boasts lyrics that include…

“Let me brag on Jesus, tell you just what he did. Came and died just so I could live. I heard you ask a question, the reason I sing he heard my cry and delivered me. He made a believer out of me. Nobody but Jesus, I’m a believer.”

and…

“We be goin’ through some things we pray He’ll take away (Alright)/If you know my God, you know that He gon’ make a way, yeah/David to a Goliath, chop that head off of that giant/So defiant, soul on fire, can’t defeat Him, can’t deny Him.”

Watch “Boom” below.

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

