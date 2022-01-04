Broadway's 'Come From Away,' 'Mrs. Doubtfire' pause over COVID-19 surge

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — "Come From Away," the 2017 Tony-nominated Broadway musical, will pause until Friday amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

"We will see you back at The Schoenfeld on Friday!," the show announced on its social media pages. "We are grateful for every single person who makes COME FROM AWAY on Broadway possible!"

The decision came a day after "Mrs. Doubtfire," the new Broadway musical based on the hit 1993 film, said it would also take a break due to the current pandemic surge.

The production announced Sunday evening that the show would take a nine-week hiatus following the Jan. 9 performance.

"Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. By taking this break we can afford to launch an extended run starting in March," producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement. "I would like to express my profound and unending admiration for our extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra, creative team, and entire company. They have risen to every challenge thrown at them over the last two years with a remarkable amount of resilience, good humor, grit, and love for one another. They embody the indomitable spirit of Broadway. I cannot wait for audiences to continue to enjoy what they have created in March!"

Performances will resume on March 15.

Ticket holders can seek a refund or an exchange for performances after March 15.

The rise in coronavirus cases has forced many productions to cancel performances over the last several weeks and even prompted the permanent closure of other shows, including "Waitress" which ended its Broadway run last month more than two weeks ahead of its scheduled closure.