ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Night Forecast: Another freeze & frost overnight, colder weather again by Thursday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6FIq_0dbyldR500

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & very cold. Freeze & frost expected. Lows: middle to upper 20s west of HWY 259 with a south breeze, lower 20s east of HWY 259 with a light south wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 61. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front moving in around daybreak, but slowly into Deep East Texas for the afternoon. Increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Feeling cooler in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: More clouds and a 20% chance of rain. Low: upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and breezy. Highs: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Very cold start, and chilly in the afternoon. Low: 24. High: 49. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain. Milder. Low: 48. High: 62. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain ending during the morning with the next cold front. Falling temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 60s, falling to the 50s for the afternoon. Wind: NW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 34. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykWMS_0dbyldR500

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Follow Season’s First Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″. WATCH: Why So Little Snow? We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#South Wind#East Texas#Cold Start#Freeze Frost#The East Texas Storm Team
KATC News

Mild with rain chances returning this weekend

Well, it's been a nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies and cool conditions out there. It'll be chilly this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. But with clouds building in late tonight and more of a ESE wind back in place, readings will actually rise into the 50s by daybreak Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers As Cold Front Pushes Through

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. (CBS4) This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build out of the east-northeast and scattered showers will be possible through Saturday and Sunday. The strong onshore winds will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It will not be safe to go swimming and a small craft advisory will likely be issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend. (CBS4) Monday will be a bit warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers. Our next cold front is forecast to move in Tuesday when highs will drop to the mid-70s. It will be a cooler start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low 60s. Breezy showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
WAND TV

WEATHER: Potential freezing rain in this weekends forecast

ILLINOIS (WAND)- As the bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills ease, the warm-up could bring a glaze of ice to Central Illinois Saturday. Friday morning temperatures were in the single digits below and above zero and wind chills were as cold as -20°. While it'll be cold today with...
ILLINOIS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

2K+
Followers
708
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy