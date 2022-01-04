Mike Glennon to have wrist surgery, will miss Giants' season finale

There may be more of a reason than just “that was the game plan” for Mike Glennon only throwing 11 passes on Sunday: he had some sort of a left wrist injury.

Head coach Joe Judge offered up very little specifics on Monday, but did acknowledge that Glennon will have surgery and won’t be able to play in Sunday’s season finale.

“I'm not going to go through the specific diagnosis, but it was an injury to his non-throwing hand,” Judge said. “It's something that has to be handled probably sooner than later, but he'll be unavailable to play this week. He's going to have surgery coming up soon and he won't be available for the game this week. That's really the one injury of note. There's a lot of other bumps and bruises in there. I know Mike wanted to go out there yesterday and compete and do everything he could for the team, and that's the way his season will end.”

Perhaps that’s also it for Glennon’s tenure in New York as a whole, after six appearances and a less than stellar stat line: 90-for-167 (53.9 percent) for 790 yards, with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions and an ESPN QB rating (per Pro Football Reference) of 11.9.

Still, Judge praised Glennon for what he brought this season.

“I'm really pleased with the way Mike has come to work every day this year. He's played through a number of things, he got thrown into a different role. I like the way Mike prepares, the way he's a team player,” Judge said. “Obviously, there have been some times this year he's been up and down. We started Jake (Fromm) a week ago over him. I thought he handled that the right way as a professional, put the team first and then he stayed ready and when his number was called and went back in. I'm pleased with what Mike's done for the team and how hard he works. It's a shame Mike got hurt in the game yesterday.”

With no Glennon, Judge wouldn’t officially name a starter for Sunday, intimating it will be Fromm as of now but also leaving open the possibility of some time for practice squad call-up Brian Lewerke.

“Right now it would be Jake, but we’ve had Brian Lewerke with us all year, including some of the preseason. He's been with us and familiar with our schemes. We'll work both those guys in practice this week,” Judge said. “Right now, based on reps and games, Jake would have the nod. I would anticipate getting him prepared that way, but like any other week we'll get both guys ready and make sure they're both prepared and ready to play.”

Either way, it’s a sub-optimal situation even in a game that’s a mere formality, as a team that went into the season with a third-year franchise quarterback and a veteran backup now has to choose between two second-year players, one who made his NFL debut last month and another who has never even been active for an NFL game.

But, if outsiders thought it was tough to watch the Giants’ game plan last Sunday, well, here’s what Judge had to say when asked if it’s hard to prepare knowing there’s a glaring deficiency at one of the most important positions on the roster:

“Everyone's focus is to come in and do their job, and know what the big targets are and the focuses are,” Judge said. “Whoever prepares to play quarterback, their job is to facilitate the offense and move it around.

It's not everyone's job to worry about other positions. It's their job to come in and focus on what their assignment is, how they can execute and how they can help the team.”

