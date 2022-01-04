ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Glennon to have wrist surgery, will miss Giants' season finale

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTGrX_0dbylbfd00

There may be more of a reason than just “that was the game plan” for Mike Glennon only throwing 11 passes on Sunday: he had some sort of a left wrist injury.

Head coach Joe Judge offered up very little specifics on Monday, but did acknowledge that Glennon will have surgery and won’t be able to play in Sunday’s season finale.

“I'm not going to go through the specific diagnosis, but it was an injury to his non-throwing hand,” Judge said. “It's something that has to be handled probably sooner than later, but he'll be unavailable to play this week. He's going to have surgery coming up soon and he won't be available for the game this week. That's really the one injury of note. There's a lot of other bumps and bruises in there. I know Mike wanted to go out there yesterday and compete and do everything he could for the team, and that's the way his season will end.”

Perhaps that’s also it for Glennon’s tenure in New York as a whole, after six appearances and a less than stellar stat line: 90-for-167 (53.9 percent) for 790 yards, with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions and an ESPN QB rating (per Pro Football Reference) of 11.9.

Still, Judge praised Glennon for what he brought this season.

“I'm really pleased with the way Mike has come to work every day this year. He's played through a number of things, he got thrown into a different role. I like the way Mike prepares, the way he's a team player,” Judge said. “Obviously, there have been some times this year he's been up and down. We started Jake (Fromm) a week ago over him. I thought he handled that the right way as a professional, put the team first and then he stayed ready and when his number was called and went back in. I'm pleased with what Mike's done for the team and how hard he works. It's a shame Mike got hurt in the game yesterday.”

With no Glennon, Judge wouldn’t officially name a starter for Sunday, intimating it will be Fromm as of now but also leaving open the possibility of some time for practice squad call-up Brian Lewerke.

“Right now it would be Jake, but we’ve had Brian Lewerke with us all year, including some of the preseason. He's been with us and familiar with our schemes. We'll work both those guys in practice this week,” Judge said. “Right now, based on reps and games, Jake would have the nod. I would anticipate getting him prepared that way, but like any other week we'll get both guys ready and make sure they're both prepared and ready to play.”

Either way, it’s a sub-optimal situation even in a game that’s a mere formality, as a team that went into the season with a third-year franchise quarterback and a veteran backup now has to choose between two second-year players, one who made his NFL debut last month and another who has never even been active for an NFL game.

But, if outsiders thought it was tough to watch the Giants’ game plan last Sunday, well, here’s what Judge had to say when asked if it’s hard to prepare knowing there’s a glaring deficiency at one of the most important positions on the roster:

“Everyone's focus is to come in and do their job, and know what the big targets are and the focuses are,” Judge said. “Whoever prepares to play quarterback, their job is to facilitate the offense and move it around.
It's not everyone's job to worry about other positions. It's their job to come in and focus on what their assignment is, how they can execute and how they can help the team.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in 3 weeks as he returns from an ankle injury. Here’s what else we heard from the Chicago Bears as they prepare for their season finale.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Justin Fields and other players spoke to media members via video conference calls Wednesday as they began their final week of practices this season. Here are three things we heard as they get ready for the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in three weeks. ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Advice For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off on Monday Night Football. The potentially final game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in front of his home fans was obviously the biggest storyline. However, on ESPN’s alternate broadcast, the Manning brothers were the star of their own show.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy